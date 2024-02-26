Honor Debuts New 6 Series & Magic V2 Foldable at MWC 2024

The Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 lineup made their international debuts today (February) at the Barcelona Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event. The current Magic 6 series smartphones run MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14, and are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. On the other hand, the Honor Magic V2 foldable smartphones come with the MagicOS 7.2 interface based on Android 13 and are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The Honor Magic 6 series features an LTPO OLED display and three back cameras. They are dust and water-resistant, with an IP68 rating. The Honor Magic 6 and V2 series are already available in China.

Honor Magic 6 series, Honor Magic V2 series price and availability.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is priced at EUR 1,299 (approximately Rs. 1,16,600) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. It is open for pre-orders starting 25 February and for sale beginning 1 March.

Honor Magic V2 RSR is priced at EUR 2,699 (approximately Rs. 2,42,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. They will be available for reservation beginning 25 February and will go on sale in Europe on 18 March.

Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro specs.

The dual SIM (Nano) Honor Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro run Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 and have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,800 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz. Both variants are powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 16 GB of RAM and a maximum storage capacity of 1 TB.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro features a triple rear camera set with a 180-megapixel 2.5x periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 100x digital zoom. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with an aperture ranging from f/1.4 to f/2.0, as well as a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and autofocus. It has a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor on the front.

Meanwhile, the Honor Magic 6 will have a triple rear camera system that features a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS support, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus. The Honor Magic 6 phone includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.0 aperture for video calls and selfies and video calls.

The Honor Magic 6 series' connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C connection. The sensors on board are an accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor. Additionally, the phone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset has two speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound effects and dual microphones. Both variants have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is powered by a 5,600mAh battery that supports both 80W cable charging and 66W wireless charging. The Honor Magic 6 features a 5,450mAh battery and supports 66W conventional charging and 50W wireless charging.

Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR specs.

The Honor Magic V2 appeared at IFA 2023 in September of last year. The business later collaborated with Porsche Design to release a special edition of the foldable phone, the Honor Magic V2 RSR, with a unique design and Porsche Agate Grey colour. Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR are powered by MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 13. They have a 6.43-inch OLED cover panel and a 7.92-inch inner OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. They have a 9.9mm thickness.

The Honor Magic V2 series has a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20-megapixel telephoto unit. They have a 16-megapixel selfie camera. They include a 5,000mAh battery and support for 66W wired charging.