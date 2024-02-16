Honor Launches the Feature-Packed Smart Phone X9b and Earbuds X5 in India: Check All Details

Honor has expanded its market reach by introducing the Honor X9b along with the X Series in India. This newest smartphone has a 5800mAh battery and a 360-degree anti-drop display. Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black are the two colors that the Honor X9b is offered in.

Honor X9b: Price Details

The Honor X9b 5G is priced at Rs 25,999 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Customers can also get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 when they use ICICI Bank or opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 on the first day of sale, bringing the price down to Rs 22,999. Additionally, Honor is offering a free charger worth Rs 699 with every purchase as part of its introductory offer.

Honor X9b Features

The 6.78-inch, 1.5K curved AMOLED display of the Honor X9b. It has screen technology called Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop, which is intended to cushion the impact of a fall. The phone has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU. It runs Android 13 with Magic OS 7.2.

On the camera front, the phone has a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front of the device is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity details

The device has 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and on the connectivity front, the device has 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is backed by a 5800mAh battery with 35W cable charging support. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Additionally, Honor has confirmed that the Honor X9b 5G will come with Android 13-based Honor OS 7.2. The company also mentioned the operating system and the front camera of the smartphone.

According to previous reviews, the phone's AI recommendation feature can improve the overall user experience by intuitively predicting user actions. The phone probably has another feature called MagicText that detects and converts the text in the image.

Honor Choice Earbuds X5: Price and Specifications

Along with the smartphone, the company also launched the Honor CHOICE Earbuds X5 at Rs 1,999 and the Honor CHOICE Watch at Rs 6,499 with an introductory discount of Rs 0.50. which brings the price down to Rs 5,999.

The headphones have 30 dB of active noise cancellation, which uses advanced algorithms to filter ambient sound. They also support seamless device switching with Honoran AI Space technology and Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connections.

Honor claims that Choice Earbuds X5 can provide up to 9 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge, and up to 35 hours with the included charging case.