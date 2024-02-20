Huawei Pocket 2 Foldable May Launch on 22 February

Huawei Pocket 2 is anticipated to hit the Chinese market soon. The business announced the foldable smartphone's release date but did not mention anything else. The handset will likely be the successor of the Huawei Pocket S, which debuted in China in November 2022. The new flip foldable handset is expected to include advancements over the previous iteration. Recently, some design leaks have proposed colour possibilities and finishes for the Huawei Pocket 2.

Huawei Pocket 2: Design

The Huawei Pocket 2 may launch on 22 February during an official Huawei event. Unlike its predecessor, it will not support 5G connectivity due to ongoing US sanctions against Huawei. The design retains the clamshell form factor with two circular modules on the back, one for the cameras and the other for the external display. Battery capacity has been increased to 4,520mAh, compared to 4,100mAh in the Pocket S. The phone runs on Huawei's own HarmonyOS 4 operating system, as Google Mobile Services are unavailable due to the sanctions.

In a Weibo post, Huawei confirmed that the Huawei Pocket 2 will be released on 22 February at 2:30 pm local time (12pm IST). The teaser does not explicitly reveal the phone's design, but it hints at two circular modules, similar to the earlier Huawei Pocket S and Huawei P50 Pocket. One of these spherical devices is thought to host the rear cameras, while the other will most likely house the outer display.

Huawei Pocket 2: Expected Specifications and Colour

The indication of the rear panel design is consistent with previous leaks. The Huawei Pocket 2 will arrive in black, purple, and white, featuring a marble-like pattern. Meanwhile, the purple model was seen with a faux leather finish. The Huawei Pocket 2 phone is expected to have three back cameras, a Kirin 9000s SoC, and a larger battery than the previous edition.

The Huawei Pocket S features a 6.9-inch 120Hz OLED core screen and an outside 1.04-inch circular OLED display. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC, has a 4,000mAh battery with 40W cable charging capabilities, and runs HarmonyOS 3. The Huawei Pocket S handset's dual rear camera includes a 40-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide angle lens, while the front-facing camera has a 10.7-megapixel sensor.