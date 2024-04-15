Huawei Pura 70 Series Launch with a Triangular Camera Setup

Huawei has unveiled an official teaser heralding the arrival of its latest innovation, the Pura 70 series. This revelation confirms the much-speculated rebranding of the highly anticipated Huawei P70 series, as previously hinted by leaks and rumors swirling around the tech sphere.

In an earlier announcement today, Yu Chengdong, the CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, disclosed that the renowned P-series flagship is undergoing a transformative name change to the "Pura-Series." This strategic shift marks the inception of a novel era in Huawei's smartphone lineup, with the forthcoming device set to embody the overarching ethos of "Pura."

Huawei Pura 70 Series Camera details

The teaser disseminated by the company offers tantalizing glimpses into the forthcoming flagship, with particular emphasis on its revolutionary camera system. Notably, the promotional video showcases a distinctive triangular camera configuration, a departure from conventional designs.

While reminiscent of the P60 series in terms of lens arrangement, the outer layout now features a harmonious alignment, forming a triangular motif with rounded edges, evoking a sense of sleek modernity.

Furthermore, Huawei pledges to introduce novel materials in the rear design, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and premium craftsmanship. Curiosity further piqued by the teaser, enthusiasts are encouraged to delve deeper into the unveiling of this cutting-edge device.

Anticipation surrounding the P70 series reached a fever pitch last week, as leaked images depicting the rear of the device began circulating on the popular social platform Weibo. Despite its omission from Huawei's spring product launch event, these leaked visuals offered a tantalizing glimpse into the device's distinctive triangular camera island, housing a combination of one large and two small camera modules, hinting at unprecedented photographic capabilities.

Original Huawei P series

Tracing its lineage back to 2012 with the launch of the Ascend P1, Huawei's original P series set a precedent for excellence in both design and imaging prowess. With the advent of the Pura series, Huawei endeavors to uphold and surpass this storied tradition, promising consumers a seamless fusion of aesthetic allure and dependable photographic performance.