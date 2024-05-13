Infinix GT 20 Pro and GT Book Set to Launch in India on May 21

Infinix has officially announced the forthcoming launch of not just one, but two exciting devices in the Indian market scheduled for May 21st: the Infinix GT 20 Pro and the GT Book. The anticipation surrounding these releases has been building since last month, when the GT 20 Pro was initially unveiled.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Specifications

Starting with the GT 20 Pro, enthusiasts can expect a device that packs a punch in terms of both performance and visual appeal. Sporting a generous 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, users are in for a treat with smooth and vibrant display quality. Powered by the formidable MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G 4nm processor, clocking speeds of up to 3.1GHz, coupled with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, this phone promises seamless multitasking and exceptional gaming experiences.

Memory-wise, the GT 20 Pro offers flexibility with options of either 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, accompanied by a spacious 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring ample space for all your apps, games, and media files. Running on the latest Android 14 operating system with HiOS 14 overlay, users can expect a smooth and intuitive user experience right out of the box.

Camera and design features

But the highlight of the GT 20 Pro undoubtedly lies in its camera capabilities. Equipped with a powerful 108MP Samsung HM6 sensor, boasting an impressive f/1.75 aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), alongside a 50MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor, users can capture stunning, detailed shots in any scenario.

Additionally, the device supports 4K video recording, ensuring that every moment is captured with clarity and precision. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera, ready to capture your best angles with ease.

In terms of design and build, the GT 20 Pro flaunts a sleek and futuristic cyber mecha design, accentuated by RBG mini-LED lights, ensuring that it stands out in a crowd. It also boasts a slim profile, with dimensions measuring 164.26 x 75.43 x 8.15mm and weighing in at just 194g, making it comfortable to hold and use for extended periods.

On the audio front, the device doesn't disappoint, featuring USB Type-C audio and Stereo Dual Speakers tuned by JBL, ensuring immersive sound quality for your entertainment needs. Security-wise, users can rely on the in-display fingerprint scanner for quick and secure access to their device, along with the added convenience of an IR Blaster.

Connectivity options abound with 5G SA/NSA support, Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, and NFC capabilities, ensuring that you stay connected wherever you go. Powering all these features is a robust 5000mAh battery, with support for 45W fast charging, ensuring that you spend more time enjoying your device and less time tethered to a power outlet.

GT Book

Accompanying the GT 20 Pro is the highly anticipated Infinix GTBOOK, a collaborative effort with Nvidia that promises to deliver an equally impressive computing experience. Featuring a Cyber Mecha Design aesthetic, complete with a Mecha Bar boasting customizable RGB lighting, and a four-zone lighting RGB keyboard, this device is sure to appeal to gamers and tech enthusiasts alike.