Infinix Showcased Infinix GT Ultra flagship gaming phone at MWC 2024

At MWC, Infinix introduced a new suite of gaming technologies.

The technique makes use of an image chip, cooling technology, and AI optimization along with MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 processor.

This new gaming technology may be included in the flagship gaming smartphone that Infinix intends to release.

At MWC, Infinix unveiled a new suite of gaming technology (Mobile World Congress). This technology combines AI optimization with the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300 CPU, which Infinix refers it as the CoolMax System. Additionally, Infinix has disclosed plans to launch the Infinix GT Ultra, a future dual-core gaming smartphone that makes use of this innovative technology.

Infinix's gaming-focused phone

Infinix's new gaming technology works in four key ways to deliver extreme gaming performance. These factors include processor, cooling, graphics, and artificial intelligence optimization.

The outstanding processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, while the new cooling system is CoolMax technology. Thanks to this all-encompassing system, Infinix managed to record the highest AnTuTu score ever – 22,15,639.

What technology is used to make a powerful gaming processor?

CoolMax technology uses thermoelectric cooling (TEC) and the Peltier effect for effective temperature regulation. TEC uses electricity to create a temperature difference between two surfaces, which in this case will probably be the heat-generating component (the circuit) and the heat sink. CoolMax technology claims that the temperature of the device can drop by up to 10 degrees Celsius.

Infinix also uses Pixelworks GPUs that offer up to 180Hz refresh rate for FHD+ displays and 144Hz for WQHD+ resolution displays. Infinix's AI algorithm dynamically adjusts core usage based on different scenarios, essentially using larger cores during gaming and smaller cores during normal work.

Other Details

Infinix also introduced two new charging technologies: Infinix AirCharge and Infinix Extreme-Temp Battery. AirCharge is a wireless charging technology based on magnetic resonance. The Extreme-Temp battery is designed to support charging in extremely cold temperatures, down to -40 degrees Celsius.

Infinix says that similar technology will be used in the next product launch. As mentioned, Infinix plans to release a dual-core gaming phone called Infinix GT Ultra. Alongside these new gaming technologies, the upcoming device is likely to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. The upcoming smartphone will compete with existing gaming devices in the market such as RedMagic and ASUS ROG Phone.