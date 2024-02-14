InsideFPV First made-in-India Elevate V1 series drone: All you need to know

InsideFPV has unveiled the Made in India Elevate V1 Series drones, which are intended for use in agriculture, STEM education, surveillance, and cinematography. The first 100 clients may take advantage of a special launch deal of Rs 95,000, with a price tag of Rs 1.5 Lakh.

It has several features, such as a 20MP camera, obstacle avoidance technology, 105 minutes of flying time, 4K video recording, and a replaceable/detachable battery. Drones are used for a number of tasks, including agriculture, STEM education, surveillance, and filmmaking. and the business are looking to provide servies in all these area with focuses on the defense and government contracting, commercial, agricultural, and surveillance sectors.

Elevate V1 series drone: Specifications and Features

The in-app features of the drone include follow me, rocket, drone, boomerang, flight point, flight path, circle, propeller, panorama, gesture capture and delay shout. Specifications of the

drone include 4K HD video recording, 20 MP camera, 3-axis gimbal camera stabilization system, remote control and app control, 105 minutes flight time, GPS positioning system, obstacle avoidance, 7-level wind resistance and detachable /replaceable battery. .

"India's drone market is evolving rapidly as drone regulations ease and consumer acceptance grows," stated Arth Chowdhary, CEO of InsideFPV. We make no mistake about it: drones are not just the technology of the future, but also the revolution of the present, particularly in the consumer, agricultural, and defense sectors.

Drones are expected to become a necessary tool in daily life, altering everything from agricultural management to security and film editing. We are at the vanguard, prepared to spearhead the movement, and this is a genuine shift rather than just a passing fad in business.

Price and Availability

The Elevate V1 series drone is priced at Rs 1.5000 and the first 100 customers are offered Rs 95,000. It is available on the InsideFPV website and also on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, facilitating accessibility across India.