Instagram Launches a New Feature called Save on Threads

Threads, a rival social media site to X (formerly Twitter) from Meta, is introducing a new feature called 'Save on Threads,' which is similar to the bookmark option on Instagram. This feature improves the operation of the platform by enabling users to store posts for later reading.

Instagram's chief, Adam Mosseri, announced the launch of the 'Save on Threads' function and mentioned that it is becoming available to more users in a recent Threads post. Though Threads has gained a lot of features since its release, one major feature that has remained unadded up until now is post-saving.

Steps to use Save to Threads

To save a message to Threads, tap the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of the message.

Click Save in the menu that appears to mark the message for later viewing.

If you want to delete a saved message, you can return to the three-dot menu and select "Unsave.".

How do I open saved messages?

Using saved messages in threads, users can go to the profile button on the bottom bar. From there, by clicking the two-line menu in the upper right corner and selecting Saved, you can view all saved messages.

Similar to Instagram's user interface, this section allows users to conveniently view their saved content. Since the new bookmarking feature is being developed gradually, it may take some time before it is available to all users.

Threads has been actively developing new features in recent months, and Mosseri stated that additional features are constantly being tested. These tests include the ability to save a draft by swiping down on a message and the ability to use the camera directly from the composer, enriching the user experience on the platform.

WhatsApp's new feature

Meanwhile, Meta's popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, has announced a new feature that improves the search capabilities of the application. This latest addition allows users to search for messages based on specific dates, providing users with a more efficient way to browse an extensive chat history.

The new Search by Date feature allows users to select a specific date to find messages exchanged on those dates. This will likely help users retrieve specific information from past conversations more smoothly than endless scrolling.