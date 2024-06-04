Intel Releases its Lunar Lake Copilot+ AI PC Chip Features: Computex 2024

During Computex 2024, Intel revealed technical specifications for the future Lunar Lake Copilot+ AI PC CPU. With its greatly upgraded AI accelerator and NPU, the device boasts a novel system-on-chip design that can achieve up to 48 TOPs of AI performance.

Advertisment

During the ongoing Computex 2024 event, Intel has released some technical details regarding the Lunar Lake, their future Copilot+ AI PC processor. The US-based semiconductor manufacturer unveiled the chip in May and stated that these processors will be accessible in the latter part of the year. What to anticipate from Intel's Lunar Lake chips is listed below.

Intel Lunar Lake Copilot+ AI PC Chip: AI and other performance

Intel's Lunar Lake chips have a completely new system chip structure. This design not only triples the size of the AI ​​accelerator, but more than quadruples its performance.

An advanced neuroprocessing unit (NPU) helps the chip deliver up to 48 TOPs (operations per second) of AI performance. By comparison, Intel's previous Meteor Lake chips had 10 TOPS NPUs. Intel's rival AMD just announced its Ryzen AI 300 chip, which offers 50 TOPS NPUs.

Advertisment

The company also promises up to 14% faster CPU performance at the same clock frequency, 50% better graphics performance and up to 60% better battery life than last year's model. It also has a new Xe2 GPU that delivers 80% faster gameplay than the previous generation, and an AI accelerator with 67 TOPS accelerators for AI performance.

No External RAM memory expansion

Like Apple Silicon, the Lunar Lake chips have internal memory. The chips are also available with 16GB or 32GB of RAM, and Intel does not allow users to expand it. By moving the memory much closer to the CPU cores, Intel was able to reduce latency and system power consumption by 40%.

Additionally, Lunar Lake offers eight cores with enhanced performance and powerful cores (P and E cores). Intel also said the chip has an "advanced low-power island" to efficiently process background tasks. The company claims that this island offers 60% better battery life than Meteor Lake, along with other optimizations.

For connectivity, Lunar Lake offers updated standards, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, PCIe Gen5 and Thunderbolt 4. However, Intel will have to pay when its rivals AMD and Qualcomm are ready with Ryzen AI 300 and Snapdragon. X Elite and X Plus chips in July. Meanwhile, the company did not specify when Luna Lake will be available to consumers. Intel has mentioned that these chips will be available between September and October.