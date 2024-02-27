iOS 17.4 5 Big Upgrades

The iOS 17.4 beta has already shown us what iPhone users can expect from Apple's next release, and it looks like new features are added weekly. Although we have previously addressed the subject extensively, we wanted to give you one more sneak peak at the next update because new options for iPhone users will be available beginning next month.

Advertisment

Apple is reportedly preparing significant improvements to iOS 17.4 to comply with the new EU laws, such as adding third-party system access and enabling sideloading software on iPhone.

The iOS 17.4 beta already hinted at the potential of sideloading software on iPhones, and users may now choose a default browser, which was not previously available to iPhone users. However, there are still iPhone-related initiatives in the pipeline. These new features will also be compatible with prior iPhone models.

Vision Pro headset access

Advertisment

With the arrival of Apple's new Vision Pro headset, some iPhone users may have noticed a new option dubbed ignore double tap. The Apple Vision Pro is a mixed-reality headset that allows users to experience virtual and augmented reality applications. It uses cameras and sensors to track the user's movements and surroundings, creating an immersive experience.

Stolen Device Protection

As the name implies, iPhone owners can add extra protection to their smartphone if lost or stolen. To avoid data theft, Apple will implement a multi-layered biometric security system that includes Face ID and additional personal information.

Advertisment

CarPlay updates

Cars with dual-screen integration will find it easier to use the driving-friendly feature with the iOS 17.4 upgrade.

Battery Health Upgrade

Advertisment

With the additional features Apple is adding to Battery Health, iPhone users will have more information about their battery's status and how long it will survive before needing to be replaced. You may now check the battery's condition using a new option in the settings named "Battery."

Allow third-party applications

With the release of iOS 17.4, European iPhone owners can no longer open web applications from their home screen, even though the new legislation has provided them with certain unique features. Apple must implement this restriction to allow third-party browser engines to operate in the area.

After the beta version has been extensively tested and all issues have been resolved to ensure consistent performance, the iOS 17.4 update is expected to be released in March, which is only a few weeks away.