iOS 17.5 Release Date

Apple recently released iOS 17.4 for iPhone users, which had several significant improvements, and the tech giant is reportedly preparing to release iOS 17.5 shortly. The business is already testing iOS 17.5, and according to the rumour, the software update will mostly focus on legislative changes made by the EU and a few add-ons. Based on leaks and rumours, iOS 17.5 is expected to be released sometime in early May 2024. Apple typically unveils new iOS versions at their Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held in June. So, iOS 17.5 is likely an interim update focusing on bug fixes and minor improvements before the official launch of iOS 18 later in the year.
iOS 17.5 will support web-based application distribution in the EU
According to MacRumors, iOS 17.5 will support web-based application distribution in the EU, allowing developers to sell their applications directly on their websites and allowing customers to download them via the web. According to the article, the option is in the second beta. While Apple has made substantial changes to iPhones by introducing other app stores with iOS 17.4, much more work will be required to comply with EU rules.
However, to sell their applications online, developers must be members of the Apple Developer Programme for at least two years and have had their app downloaded one million times on iOS in the previous year. According to the allegation, Apple imposes a 0.50 euro Core Technology Fee and requires all programs downloaded from websites to be submitted to Apple for notarization. Apple does not need commission fees.
Features
One of the potential features generating interest is the possibility of alerts notifying users when apps are tracking them with third-party trackers. This aligns with Apple's growing focus on user privacy. There might be enhancements related to email organisation and management, potentially including features like better identification of subscription emails and more accessible unsubscribe options.
Apple is likely to make changes to the Podcast widget.
Furthermore, Apple is likely to make changes to the Podcast widget. Also, Apple News+ will launch a new daily word game called Quartile, which will be exclusive to paying subscribers. In addition, the business plans to deploy the third-party item tracker alert, which has been in development for the last year. Not only that, but FaceTime may soon add a Block All Participants feature for group calls to avoid spam.
iOS 17.5 Release Date Timeline Apple will launch the updated software in early May. The new iPadOS is also expected to get an upgrade in May.