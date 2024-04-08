iOS 18 Rumoured Features

The latest release of iOS 17.4 included new features designed mainly for iPhone users in the EU, guaranteeing a one-of-a-kind experience. There's no official confirmation yet, but rumours suggest iOS 17.5 might be released sometime in May 2024. This would be a few weeks before WWDC, typically in June. However, all eyes are now focused on the impending iOS 17.5 release, which is expected to be the penultimate update before Apple announces iOS 18 at WWDC 2024 in June. Apple is expected to maintain its focus on EU-centric features while also announcing new refinements. The iOS 17.5 beta version previews the upcoming changes, slated to be released in May. Here's an overview of what's been seen in the most recent beta iteration.
iOS 17.5 Beta Version Expected Features:
What to Expect:
Focus on EU Regulations: The most prominent anticipated feature for iOS 17.5 is related to the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA). This act requires Apple to allow app developers to offer alternative app download options outside of the App Store within the EU.
Minor Bug Fixes and Optimizations: As with most point releases, iOS 17.5 is likely to focus on bug fixes, performance improvements, and potentially some minor new features.
Download Apps From The Website: EU-based Apple customers may now download apps straight from developers' websites, broadening their choices beyond the App Store. Apple has previously received criticism for charging developers money and limiting access to programs from third-party sources, claiming security concerns. However, a recent EU judgement obliged Apple to take a more open approach, allowing EU consumers testing the iOS 17.5 beta version to benefit from this policy shift.
Option to turn off tracking devices: Apple and Google have taken action to combat the abuse of AirTags, which have been used to monitor people without their knowledge. The code fragments uncovered in the iOS 17.5 beta version point to a new feature in the Find My app that will allow users to turn off tracking devices, even non-Apple ones, on their iPhones beginning next month. The iOS 17.5 beta release offers minor design changes to Apple Books, the podcast widget on the home screen, and other features.
The iOS 17.5 beta version is still in its early stages, and further features are expected to be incorporated in subsequent beta versions before the final release next month.
What's Next: iOS 18
The real excitement lies with iOS 18, which is expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2024.
Here are some rumoured features for iOS 18:
Revamped Lock Screen: The Lock Screen may undergo substantial modifications, such as the ability to add widgets and expand customisation choices.
Interactive Notifications: Notifications could become more interactive, allowing quicker actions without fully opening the app.
Health App Enhancements: Apple's Health app might see new features related to sleep tracking, mental health monitoring, and more.