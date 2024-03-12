iOS 18: Release Date, Features

Apple's 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference is just a few months away, usually beginning in early June with a keynote. While primarily a developer conference, WWDC typically focuses on iOS updates rather than new hardware. This time, iOS 18 will likely be Apple's most substantial software update to the iPhone in years. Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted at substantial announcements around Generation AI coming later this year. According to his statements, WWDC is likely to be the event where all the activity occurs.
iOS 18 is expected to have an enormous update
Apple's iOS 16 and 17 were minor releases with relatively few visual changes. These two revisions of iPhone software were primarily concerned with stabilising the operating system by optimising key functionalities. The next iOS 18 is supposed to be very different, with UI-level improvements and many new capabilities that provide value to iPhone consumers. According to Bloomberg, iOS 18 has been internally nicknamed "Crystal," and development is now underway.
iOS 18 launch date
The stable version of iOS 18 will be released alongside the next-generation iPhone 16 series, most likely in September. However, Apple will provide an early preview of the same during its annual developers conference, which is expected to take place in June alongside the next-generation OS for Apple Watch, Mac, Apple TV, and other devices.
iOS 18 will have a visual redesign
Rumours suggest that iOS 18 will have a visual redesign influenced by VisionOS. If this is accurate, we may expect circular icons and translucent UI that integrates smoothly with the rest of the operating system, a reworked control centre, and further customisation tools. However, square-shaped icons on iOS have been consistent since iOS 1, so it would be fascinating to see if the business will move to circular icons to reflect VisionOS's design ethos.
AI-powered first-party applications
While we may not see standalone AI features like the Galaxy S24 series on iPhones. However, Apple anticipates integrating AI capabilities into its existing apps and services. In reality, the iOS 17.4 update enabled AI-generated transcripts on Apple Podcasts. Apple is rumoured to be introducing AI features to native apps. Bloomberg previously reported that the business is creating its own LLM (large language model) called Ajax, which is supposed to offer ChatGPT-like generative AI features, some of which will be integrated into Siri to provide an improved chat-like conversation experience.
Apple, like Samsung, is expected to adopt a mixed AI integration strategy, with some features driven by on-device computation and others powered by cloud computing. Along with the notes app, the mail app is slated to have generative AI capabilities, allowing users to summarise and translate information directly on both apps. However, some of these functionalities may be limited to newer models.
According to specific sources, with iOS 18, Apple will introduce capabilities such as app sideloading, third-party payment gateway, third-party default browser, and more to the global audience. However, this is extremely unlikely.
iOS 18-supported devices
Over 20 iPhones are expected to be eligible for the iOS 18 update. The Apple iPhone XS and XR series may not be eligible for iOS 18, although any iPhone released on or after iPhone 11 will likely be eligible for the iOS 18 update.
Here is a complete list of devices that are expected to support iOS 18 update:
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max