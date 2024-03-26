iOS 18 Rumoured to Offer Home Screen Icon

Apple's next operating system, iOS 18, will be unveiled in June 2024 at the annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). The next iOS version will include a host of on-device and cloud AI functions. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has disclosed that iOS 18 will allow iPhone owners to customise their home screen icons and layout. It is supposed to offer greater freedom in controlling Home Screen app icons. Apple might issue the iOS 18 upgrade to the general public in September of this year. iOS 18 may leverage generative AI for operations and contain Siri enhancements to make the virtual assistant more user-pleasant. AI integration may be evident in messaging applications, and users will likely have all of their errors checked.

Advertisment

iOS 18 will make the handset's home screen more customisable.

Advertisment

According to Mark Gurman's newest weekly email, Power On, iOS 18 will make the handset's home screen "more customisable." The Bloomberg reporter, however, kept the precise information regarding the upgrade private. Furthermore, a report from MacRumors citing inside sources suggests that iOS 18 will provide customers more flexibility over the overall layout of the iPhone home screen. The iOS 18 release allows users to arrange icons more flexibly. Apple's upgrade permitted users to create blank spaces, rows, and columns between programme icons. Android already provides this option.

Advertisment

Apple is set to showcase iOS 18 at WWDC 2024.

Apple is set to showcase iOS 18 at WWDC 2024. It might be made accessible to the public later in September, alongside the rumoured iPhone 16 series. The iOS 18 is expected to be compatible with all of the same devices as iOS 17. Older smartphones, including the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS Max, are believed to support the newest operating system.

Advertisment

The iOS 18 upgrade will improve artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The iOS 18 upgrade will improve artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. It might feature the Rich Communication Services (RCS) communications standard and incorporate various visionOS UI components. Apple is rumoured to be in talks with organisations such as Google and OpenAI about using generative AI in iOS 18.