iPad Air & Pro Models Leak Hints at Sleeker Design in 2024

Apple is preparing new iPad Pro and iPad Air models for release this year after skipping a tablet refresh in 2023. The upcoming iPad Air will run on Apple's in-house M2 CPU, while the higher-end iPad Pro may get the M3 chip used in the latest MacBook Pro models. A new source has revealed the complete dimensions of the next iPad Air and iPad Pro devices.

iPad Air and iPad Pro models: Display

According to prior reports, the upcoming iPad Air and iPad Pro models would likely have two display sizes. For the first time, the iPad Air will be available in a new 12.9-inch variant in addition to the standard 10.9-inch version. According to 9to5Mac, the 12.9-inch iPad Air will likely be the same size as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. According to the story, which cites insiders familiar with the development, the larger iPad Air will measure 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.0mm, the same size as the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro but somewhat thinner.

In contrast, the new iPad Pro versions are rumoured to be slightly larger while also getting thinner. According to the report, the new OLED panels on the Pro edition tablets have fewer layers than LCDs, resulting in a thinner iPad Pro. The next 11-inch iPad Pro is expected to measure 249.7mm x 177.5mm x 5.1mm, as opposed to the current 11-inch model's specifications of 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9mm. The larger 12.9-inch device is estimated to be 281.5mm x 215.5mm x 5.0mm in dimension, 1.4mm slimmer than the current model.

Apple has yet to confirm the new iPad models.

Remember that these measurements are only estimates, and the final result may differ. Apple has yet to confirm the new iPad models, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that a revised iPad Air and iPad Pro lineup might debut in March. Additionally, the iPad Pro models are expected to be the first Apple tablets to include OLED panels, which provide higher contrast and black levels than mini-LED screens. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted last year that the upcoming iPad Pro tablets would replace mini-LED panels with OLED screens.

Last month, supposed CAD (computer-aided design) images of the rumoured 2.9-inch iPad Air leaked online, teasing the tablet's appearance and shape. The renderings suggested slightly modifying the camera unit, a thinner shell, and a USB Type-C charging port.