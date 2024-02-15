iPhone 16 Design Leaked: Leaks, Rumors, and Possible SE Surprise

The iPhone 16 series, like other iPhone updates, is slated to appear later this year, with leaks and rumours regarding the following lineup circulating online. The schematics, features, and potential pricing for the iPhone 16 series have leaked online in a fresh update. The image provides a quick glimpse into the likely rear design of the following handsets, implying a significant design makeover with a vertical camera orientation. The range is expected to feature the iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models.

iPhone 16 series

According to schematics given by tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial), the iPhone 16 series will have five models: the iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This means the iPhone SE product line will merge into the iPhone 16 lineup.

iPhone 16: Design

The renders depict a single pill-shaped rear camera configuration for the iPhone 16 SE and iPhone 16 Plus SE, with an offset flash, similar to the iPhone X. The stock iPhone 16 features a twin rear camera unit. In comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature triple rear camera configurations. All three models look to have a vertical camera configuration with pill-shaped camera bumps, confirming earlier leaks. The newest iPhone 15 series has a square-shaped camera bump with horizontally positioned sensors.

iPhone 16: Expected Price

As a comment on X, the tipster suggested likely pricing for the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16 SE is expected to cost $699 (approximately Rs. 58,000) for the 128GB version, while the iPhone 6 SE Plus could cost $799 (about Rs. 66,000) for the 256GB model. The 256GB version of the vanilla iPhone 16 could cost $699, while the 256GB variants of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to cost $999 (approximately Rs. 83,000) and $1099 (about Rs. 91,000, respectively).

iPhone 16: Specifications

The iPhone 16 SE is believed to have a 6.1-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The iPhone 16 Plus SE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 60Hz display. Both of these versions are believed to include the Dynamic Island function. The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature 6.3-inch screens with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to have a larger 6.9-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 16 series is slated to go official in September of this year. Apple is expected to include an A18 Pro Bionic chip based on a 3nm process in the Pro models, while the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may run on a toned-down version of the A17 Pro chip.