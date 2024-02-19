iPhone 16: Leaked Camera Hints at Classic Vertical Layout

According to the information given by a source, Apple's rumoured iPhone 16 series of handsets could include a revised back camera configuration. A purported photograph of the iPhone 16 model's camera module implies that the handset may be the first to feature a vertically positioned camera configuration since the iPhone 12. A hazy rumour also suggests that the iPhone 16 lineup would include five versions, with a "Plus SE" model replacing the 6.7-inch Plus model.

iPhone 16: Camera project component

A photograph provided by X (previously Twitter) user Majin Bu on the microblogging platform showing the supposed camera module for the iPhone 16 appears to confirm prior reports that the phone would have a vertical camera configuration. According to MacRumors, it was able to independently verify the authenticity of the I-34 camera project component using industry sources.

iPhone 16: Leaked Photos

The X user recently leaked photos that look to be renders of the iPhone 16 series of smartphones. Unlike the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple may introduce five models this year, according to leaked pictures. This could include the iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone SE versions appear to have a single rear camera, but the conventional iPhone 16 model has two in a vertical orientation. The company's high-end iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are shown with a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup. However, this assertion should be taken with a grain of salt because the X user claims not to know the image's origin.

Changes to the camera layout on the iPhone 16

The changes to the camera layout on the iPhone 16 lineup aren't the only ones expected to arrive on the smartphone; Apple is also expected to equip all models in the series with an Action Button (first introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro models) and a dedicated Capture button, which is said to provide quick access to the camera.

It's worth mentioning that Apple's rumoured iPhone 16 variants will most likely be released in the coming months. It's also yet to be determined whether Apple will remove the iPhone 15 Plus successor in favour of a larger iPhone 16 Plus SE model with a single camera and whether it will be less expensive than last year's 6.7-inch iPhone 15. More information about the company's 2024 iPhone models will surface in the coming months.