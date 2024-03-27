Google debuted its Wear OS, preloaded on the Samsung Gear Live and the LG G Watch. Apple was just a little behind, launching Apple WatchOS the following year alongside its first Apple Watch. Since then, fans have been divided on whether the operating system is superior, and for those who still need clarification, here is a complete comparison of the two options.

Apple Watch OS

Apple Watch OS, sometimes known as watchOS, is the operating system intended for the Apple Watch. It is based on iOS, the operating system used by iPhones, and was introduced on 24 April 2015 alongside the Apple Watch. Apple has improved the WatchOS over time, allowing customers to do various functions on their Apple Watch, including making phone calls, sending text messages, and reading emails. Watch OS includes features like easy access to Siri, sleep monitoring, SOS, emergency detection, and customisation possibilities. Apple WatchOS is available in 45 languages, and updates are sent over-the-air (OTA), requiring an iPhone 5 or later running iOS 8.2 or above and within 33 feet of the device. To compare WatchOS vs. WearOS, let us learn about Google Wear OS.

Google Wear OS

Wear OS, formerly Android Wear, is a version of Google's Android operating system optimised for smartwatches and wearables. It was released in 2014 and combines Google Assistant (now Gemini) technology and mobile notifications into a smartwatch form factor. It pairs with mobile phones running Android version 6.0 "Marshmallow" or newer, or iOS version 10.0 or newer, with limited support from Google's pairing app. Wear OS supports a wide range of connectivity choices, including Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi, 3G, and LTE, and capabilities like voice control with the "OK Google" hot word, gesture-based input, and various apps. The platform supports customisable watch faces in round, square, and rectangular shapes and is supported by hardware manufacturers such as Asus, Fossil, LG, Samsung, and Huawei. Wear OS also includes:

● Notification synchronisation.

● Voice control.

● Google services integration (Google Assistant, Gmail, and Google Maps).

● Support for third-party watch apps.

A selection of customisable tiles and apps.

Apple Watch OS vs Google Wear OS

When picking between Apple watchOS and Google Wear OS, consider device compatibility, voice assistant preferences, UI customisation, and app support. However, feel free to analyse some of the main distinctions between WatchOS vs. WearOS noted below:

Compatibility: Apple watchOS is only compatible with Apple Watches and requires an iPhone to set up and run properly. In contrast, Google Wear OS is compatible with a broad selection of smartwatches from various manufacturers and Android and iOS devices.

Voice Assistants: Apple WatchOS employs Siri, while Google Wear OS includes the Google Assistant. Both assistants provide identical functionality. However, personal choice may influence which one you choose.

Interface Customisation: Both operating systems allow users to personalise their interfaces with various watch faces and tiles. Apple watchOS has unique features such as the Walkie-Talkie capability, whereas Wear OS provides extensive customisation through multiple watch faces and bands.

App Support: While Apple has a more extensive range of apps explicitly created for watchOS, Wear OS is gradually catching up with its library of popular wearable apps. Users can compare available apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to determine which platform provides the needed software.

The newest Apple Watch Series 8 runs WatchOS 10 and has sophisticated health tracking, an ECG app, fall detection, and more! On the other hand, the Google Pixel Watch 2 runs WearOS 4 and has a multipath health sensor and additional safety measures.