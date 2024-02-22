iQoo Neo 9 Pro Launch in India

Highlights

iQOO Neo 9 Pro, the company's newest high-end midrange smartphone debuted in India on Thursday. Two color variations are available for the smartphone. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14, is its default operating system. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 sensor for its primary camera and a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120

iQoo Neo 9 Pro: Price and Availability

. IQoo Neo 9 Pro price in India is Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, and you can get the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage phone for Rs. 39,999. The smartphone is available in Conqueror Black and Fiery Red colors and will go on sale in India on Friday at noon via Amazon and iQoo online store, while customers who pre-booked the phone can purchase it today at 1 PM.

Customers can also avail discounts from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, which bring the price of the phone down to Rs. 2000, according to the company. The promotion, valid till February 26, further reduces the price by Rs. 1,000.

A third variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will also be available on March 21 at Rs. 35,999 - The company's sales will drop the price of this model by Rs. 2000.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro Specifications

The dual SIM (nano) iQoo Neo 9 Pro runs Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, the first phone in the Neo series to receive OS updates for three years and the fourth annual security update. The phone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for daily use and a refresh rate of 144Hz during gaming.

It also features iQoon Wet Touch technology that allows users to perform certain actions with wet hands. The Neo 9 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The IQoo Neo 9 Pro features dual rear cameras – a 50-megapixel camera with a 1/1.49-inch Sony IMX920 sensor. with optical image stabilization (OIS) and f/1.88 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with OmniVision OV08D10 sensor and f/2.2 aperture. It comes with a 16-megapixel camera with a Samsung S5K3P9SP04-FGX9 sensor and f/2.5 aperture for video calls and selfies.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro Battery and Connectivity

You get up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage on the iQoo Neo 9 Because The connectivity features of this smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, proximity sensor and gyroscope.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro comes with an optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. You can also control various devices with the infrared blaster. It has a 5160mAh battery that supports 120W SuperVOOC charging. The phone has an IP54 classification for dust and splash resistance. According to the company, it measures 163.53 x 75.68 x 8.34 mm and weighs 190 g.