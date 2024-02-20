The iQoo Z9 5G may arrive in India soon. The alleged phone has previously been seen on multiple certification sites, hinting at some of its primary features. Early leaks have also revealed design renders of two suspected iQoo Z9 models: a base and an iQoo Z9x. These are supposed to be the successor to the iQoo Z8 and Z8x, which were released in China in August 2023. Meanwhile, iQoo is preparing to launch the iQoo Neo 9 Pro in India on 22 February.

Advertisment

The iQoo Z9 5G was discovered (via Nashville Chatter) on Geekbench under the model number I2302. The listing indicates that a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC may power the phone. This contradicts prior rumours that the handset would ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Advertisment

On Geekbench 6, the claimed iQoo Z9 5G with the chipset dubbed 'k6886v1_64' scored 1186 in the single-core test and 2683 in the multi-core test. The mentioned device is reported to have 8GB of RAM and run the Android 14 OS. An earlier leak suggested that the iQoo Z9 5G phone would come with a 1.5K OLED display and a 6,000mAh battery.

iQoo Z9 5G was also discovered on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database.

Advertisment

The iQoo Z9 5G was also discovered on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, indicating a likely India launch. The phone's Bluetooth SIG listing also shows that it will support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Leaked design renders of the iQoo Z9 series reveal two models, most likely the base iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9x, featuring textured, gradient light blue rear panels. One features a circular twin rear camera unit, while the other appears to have a square-shaped camera module.

The iQoo Z9 is expected to succeed the iQoo Z8 and have several enhancements. Notably, the iQoo Z8 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.64-inch IPS full-HD+ display, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera system, and an Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0.