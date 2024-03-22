ISRO Successfully Lands India’s First Reusable Launch Vehicle

Highlights

· 'Pushpak' is an all-rocket, totally reusable single-stage-to-orbit spacecraft that Isro successfully landed.

· A Reusable Launch Vehicle with a 2012 approval for design and a 2016 maiden flight

The Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) known as "Pushpak" of the Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) successfully completed its landing mission on Friday from the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Challakere, close to Chitradurga, Karnataka. Senior authorities including Isro Chairman S Somanath were present at the launch location.

Once again, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has demonstrated its remarkable prowess with the flawless execution of the Pushpak (RLV-TD) mission, showcasing the culmination of years of dedicated effort and technological innovation. In a statement posted on X, ISRO lauded the precision landing of the winged vehicle, Pushpak, which autonomously navigated and touched down with pinpoint accuracy on the designated runway despite being released from an off-nominal position.

The successful launch of Pushpak marks a significant milestone in India's pursuit of more cost-effective and sustainable access to space. Lifted by an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter and released from an altitude of 4.5 kilometers, Pushpak undertook its autonomous descent, making necessary cross-range corrections before landing precisely on the runway using a combination of its brake parachute, landing gear brakes, and nose wheel steering system, as detailed by ISRO.

How long did it take to complete this project?

Pushpak RLV represents a pioneering endeavor in the realm of aerospace technology, incorporating elements from various advanced technology demonstrators such as the X-33, X-34, and DC-XA. The project, spanning over a decade in development, underscores India's commitment to advancing space exploration capabilities, particularly in the domain of reusable launch vehicles.

Regarding the timeline of the project, the successful launch of Pushpak represents the culmination of extensive testing and development efforts. This launch, the third for Pushpak, follows a series of rigorous tests aimed at refining its autonomous landing capabilities under progressively challenging conditions.

Puspak project details and ISRO future projects

Named after the legendary 'Pushpak Viman' from ancient Indian mythology, the Pushpak RLV epitomizes the spirit of prosperity and innovation. Serving as a flying testbed, it facilitates the evaluation of cutting-edge technologies such as hypersonic flight, autonomous landing systems, and powered cruise flight.

With an investment exceeding Rs 100 crore, the Pushpak project not only showcases India's technological prowess but also lays the groundwork for ambitious future endeavors. One such initiative includes the aspiration to establish the Bhartiya Antariksha Station by 2035, as envisioned by ISRO.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre provided an opportunity for ISRO officials to brief him on the latest developments regarding the Pushpak project. Pushpak's mission started in January 2012, when the National Review Committee approved ISRO's design for the RLV spacecraft.

Since then, the project has witnessed significant milestones, including the maiden flight in 2016, made possible through the collaboration of various institutions such as the National Aerospace Laboratory and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

In summary, the successful execution of the Pushpak mission underscores ISRO's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and technological innovation, paving the way for a future where space access is more accessible and sustainable.