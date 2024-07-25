Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 Earbuds launched with ANC, LE Audio smart case

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 Earbuds have been launched, featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an innovative LE Audio smart case. When it comes to wireless earbuds and other tech products, the general rule is that you get what you pay for.

Advertisment

Jabra has recently introduced the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds, which come with numerous enhancements over their previous versions. A standout feature is the world's first LE Audio smart case, which allows streaming from multiple devices directly to the earbuds. Jabra claims that this innovation offers lower latency and higher audio quality compared to standard Bluetooth connections.

LE Audio smart case

Additionally, the smart case serves as a multifunctional adapter for devices equipped with USB-C or 3.5mm jacks, enabling spatial sound streaming in various scenarios. While this is an exciting feature, it might be seen as somewhat gimmicky by some users.

Advertisment

Both models of the earbuds include improved spatial sound tuning and Dolby Atmos support. The call quality has been enhanced as well, featuring six-microphone technology and advanced AI algorithms designed to prioritize voice clarity.

The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in these earbuds has been significantly upgraded, capable of blocking twice as much noise as previous generations, especially in the mid- and low-frequency ranges. Adaptive ANC algorithms further optimize noise cancellation across different environments.

Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds specifications

Advertisment

Moreover, the earbuds provide enhanced situational awareness with the new Natural HearThrough feature, which effectively reduces wind noise and improves the clarity of ambient sounds. The Elite 8 Active Gen 2, tailored for active users, boasts an IP68 rating for water and sweat resistance and incorporates Jabra ShakeGrip technology for a secure fit.

On the other hand, the Elite 10 Gen 2, designed for comfort, features a semi-open design, powerful 10mm speakers, and an IP57 rating.

Both models are set to hit the market in mid-June 2024, with prices starting at $229 for the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and $279 for the Elite 10 Gen 2. Despite their impressive features, the premium earbud market is highly competitive, so it remains to be seen how well these new models will perform. These headphones are available for purchase in the coming weeks. For more detailed information, you can check out our review of the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2.