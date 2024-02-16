Jio Bharat B2 Rumors Heat Up After BIS Certification: May Bring Super-Budget Option

Jio Bharat B2 may be launched in India soon. Although the corporation has not confirmed the smartphone, it was discovered on a certification website. Little is known about the rumoured feature phone. The moniker has also been speculated. It is believed to include advancements over the Jio Bharat B1, announced in October last year. The older variant includes 4G connectivity and a pre-installed UPI payment capability. The phone supports numerous Indian regional languages and is available in two colours.

Advertisment

Jio Bharat B2: Listing

According to 91Mobiles Hindi, a new Jio Phone with the model number JBB121B1 has been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The listing provides no information about this handset and does not include a name for the model. According to the source, the phone could debut as the Jio Bharat B2, with further specifications and expected features that the firm may announce.

Jio Bharat B1 features

Advertisment

The Jio Bharat B1 features a 2.4-inch QVGA rectangular display with Threadx RTOS. It has 50MB of RAM, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, and a USB connection and supports a single nano SIM card.

The Jio Bharat B1 features a 2,000mAh battery with a standby time of up to 343 hours, according to the firm. It also includes an undisclosed rear camera unit. The Jio Bharat B1 phone comes pre-installed with JioCinema and JioSaavn for entertainment and JioPay for UPI transactions.

The Jio Bharat B1 4G is priced at Rs. 1,299 and comes in black or blue. The feature phone supports 23 languages, including some Indian regional languages. The Jio Bharat B1 4G handset also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. The item weighs 110g and measures 125mm x 52mm x 17mm in dimension.

Currently, details about the specifications, features, pricing, and launch date of the Jio Bharat B2 are unavailable. The model number suggests it might belong to the B series, potentially indicating a budget-friendly offering like the Bharat V2. Some sources speculate it might have features like a more prominent display, improved camera, and upgraded processor compared to the V2. If the Jio Bharat B2 launches with improved features at an affordable price, it could attract budget-conscious buyers and continue the success of the V2. It could also contribute to increasing smartphone penetration and digital inclusion in India.