Jio Launches New TV OS with AI Features: A Digital Revolution

On Thursday, 29 August 2024, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) held its 47th annual general meeting. Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani provided updates on the company's advancements in several areas at the function. Ambani discussed the company's progress in several areas, including artificial intelligence, 5G connectivity, and the expansion of its telecom subsidiary, Jio. Reliance also unveiled several new initiatives during the conference, including a new Jio TV OS and several AI-powered services.

Necessary Declarations created during the RIL AGM

Ambani clarified that Reliance significantly invested in deep technology using three distinct approaches. Initially, the organisation integrated novel technologies into every division to stay abreast of developments and enhance overall operational effectiveness. Secondly, the corporation concentrated on developing significant technology advancements internally to improve its offerings and lessen its need for outside businesses.

Thirdly, Ambani stated, "We have developed our software stack, integrating end-to-end workflows and real-time dashboards, and we have built an AI-native digital infrastructure for all Reliance businesses." He further asserted that RIL could soon rank among the top 30 companies in the world thanks to its extensive tech integration.

Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) 5G network expansion is expected to improve consumer experience.

In addition, the launch of AI-powered services and the new Jio TV OS seeks to improve digital interactions by offering individualised and practical solutions that streamline and improve the digital landscape. Furthermore, RIL's emphasis on growing its digital projects will probably encourage the creation of jobs in the technology sector, creating new job prospects and bolstering the expansion of the digital Economy as a whole.

JioBrain

Ambani also unveiled JioBrain, the business' AI-driven platform that combines machine learning (ML) and low latency 5G to create new tools and goods. RIL is now developing end-to-end workflows and integrating JioBrain-powered AI technologies into its offers and operations.

JioTV+

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) Chairman Akash Ambani unveiled additional JioTV+ options. The subscription package lets you watch over 860 HD live TV channels and content from over-the-top (OTT) streaming services like Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video. The platform offers a "super-fast channel switching experience," Ambani continued.

Interestingly, JioTV+ will allow users to access multiple OTT apps with only one login. However, the business should have asked whether customers must log in to each JioTV+ app separately. Additionally, JioTV+ has a recommendation engine that may provide customised recommendations based on the user's viewing preferences. Additionally, consumers can view a show on live TV even after it has been broadcast, thanks to a new feature called Catch-Up TV. The feature has a seven-day history.

JioAirFiber and 5G

Ambani spoke specifically on Jio, stating that the telecom firm had obtained over 350 patents related to 5G and 6G technologies. Additionally, he asserted that Jio owned more than 85% of the 5G radio cells in use in India. Additionally, the business has upgraded over 130 million users to its True 5G networks.

One million users reportedly use the company's 5G-based home broadband service, JioAirFiber, which debuted last year. More than 100 million residences, 20 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), 1.5 million schools and colleges, and more than 70,000 hospitals are currently on the company's expansion plan for the service.

RIL's investments in 5G will benefit the Economy.

With RIL's investments in 5G and AI, major technological gains could be accelerated, thereby establishing India as a global leader in these quickly developing fields. These programs may significantly boost economic growth by encouraging innovation and building the digital infrastructure, which will speed up the adoption of digital technology across all industries, generate many job opportunities, and draw in both local and foreign investment. Furthermore, RIL's dedication to providing accessible and reasonably priced digital services is essential for closing the digital gap, encouraging increased social and economic inclusion, and providing more people and enterprises with access to technology-driven opportunities.