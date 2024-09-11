Latest Apple MagSafe Charger: A Problem for Older iPhones

Yesterday, Apple released an improved version of the MagSafe Charger in time for the release of the iPhone 16. Although this one has up to 25W wireless charging, the outside is still the same little puck that supports Qi2 and Qi charging. The official website states that when used with the 30W USB-C power converter, the battery can be charged to 50% in around 30 minutes. The good news is that with a standard 20W adaptor, the iPhone 16 will charge wirelessly more quickly than the iPhone 15.

Unfortunately, the new MagSafe Charger will only deliver up to 15W for phones between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 15 and up to 7.5W (non-magnetic) for phones between the iPhone 8 and iPhone 11. The 25W rates are only available for the newest models of iPhones. The price of the MagSafe Charger is $39/£39/€49 for the 1-metre model and $49/£49/€59 for the 2-metre one, albeit it is still unavailable in some nations—China, for instance.

MagSafe Charger's lower charging power:

Problems For Customers using phones between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 15, and up to 7.5W (non-magnetic) for phones between the iPhone 8 and iPhone 11.

Extended Charging Times

Compared to a conventional cable charger or the newer MagSafe chargers made for the iPhone 15 and after, previous iPhone models will take much longer to charge due to their slower charging speeds. This may be inconvenient for those who need to charge their gadgets.

Limited Fast Charging Capabilities

Users who need fast charging capabilities, particularly those who regularly use their phones for demanding applications like gaming, video editing, or photography, may find that the 15W charging limit for iPhone 12 to iPhone 15 models needs to be increased.

Compatibility Issues

Due to the varying charging speeds that the new MagSafe Charger and earlier iPhone models offer, users may need to carry additional chargers. This can be pretty inconvenient and laborious.

Possibility of Overheating

Slower charging rates occasionally result in the gadget producing more heat, which could eventually impact the battery's performance and health.

Diminished User Experience

For individuals who depend on quick charging to keep their devices charged all day, the new MagSafe Charger's limits may harm their overall usage experience.

Price of the Latest Apple MagSafe Charger

Additionally available for separate purchase, the 30W USB-C Power Adapter costs $39/£39/€45. When the iPhone 16 arrives in ten days, the new owner can receive both accessories before they come because they can be mailed right away.