Latest iPad Pro vs iPad Air: Here's the difference

After nearly a two-year anticipation, Apple has at last refreshed its iPad lineup, introducing a slimmer iPad Pro and a revamped iPad Air. With starting prices of $999 and $599, respectively, both models are currently available for pre-order ahead of their release on May 15th.

These are not merely incremental updates; Apple has introduced significant changes this time around. For the first time, an OLED display has been incorporated into the iPad Pro, accompanied by the debut of the new M4 chip. Additionally, the lineup now includes a 13-inch version of the iPad Air, providing consumers with the option of both 11-inch and 13-inch sizes.

Moreover, with support for the same styluses, including the Apple Pencil with USB‑C and the upcoming Apple Pencil Pro, users now have a wider array of choices for both work and leisure.

However, despite the increasing similarity in appearance between the iPad Air and iPad Pro, there are notable differences in their internal specifications. To assist consumers in selecting the most suitable tablet for their needs, we have conducted a thorough comparison of their specifications, pinpointing the key distinctions to aid in making a well-informed decision.

Here's a comparison of the key features and differences between the new iPad Pro and iPad Air:

Feature iPad Pro iPad Air Pricing Starting at $999 (11-inch), $1,299 (13-inch) Starting at $599 (11-inch), $799 (13-inch) Storage Options 256GB to 2TB 128GB to 1TB Design & Colors Thinner, available in black and silver Thicker, available in dark gray, starlight gold, light purple, and light blue Display Technology Ultra-Retina XDR display with OLED panels LED display Display Sizes 11-inch and 13-inch 11-inch and 13-inch Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz Not specified Processor M4 chip M2 chip CPU Performance 50% faster than M2 chip Not specified Neural Engine Speed 60 times faster than the previous model Not specified GPU Upgraded with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading Not specified Accessories Supports Apple Pencil (USB‑C) and the new Apple Pencil Pro Supports Apple Pencil (USB‑C) and the new Apple Pencil Pro Keyboard Compatibility Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (M4) Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (M2) Speakers Quad-speaker system Two stereo speakers Front-facing Camera Adaptive True Tone flash Not specified

When comparing the new iPad Pro and iPad Air, pricing is the most evident distinguishing factor. The Wi-Fi-enabled 11- and 13-inch variants of the iPad Air are priced starting at $599 and $799, respectively, with their cellular counterparts beginning at $749 and $949. Notably, these models come with a base storage capacity that is double that of the 2022 model, offering 128GB compared to the previous 64GB, and can be configured with storage options of up to 1TB.

In contrast, the Wi-Fi-enabled 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999, while its 13-inch counterpart starts at $1,299. Cellular models of the iPad Pro are priced starting at $1,199 for the 11-inch version and $1,499 for the 13-inch variant. Both base models of the iPad Pro boast a starting storage capacity of 256GB, which is also twice that of the latest iPad Air and can be expanded up to 2TB.