Leaf Studios introduces new AI-driven wireless earbuds and neckbands

Leaf Studios unveiled six new wireless audio products, including four true wireless earbuds and two neckbands, designed to offer an exceptional audio experience at an accessible price. Neckbands start at Rs 599 and earbuds at Rs 899, making high-quality audio affordable.

All these products are integrated with the Leaf AI Sound App, which is available on the Play Store. This app connects to Leaf products and performs a hearing test to personalize the sound using an AI sound equalizer. This cutting-edge technology guarantees a customized audio experience for every user, enhancing activities like binge-watching.

The primary audience for these products includes Gen Z and Millennials, who frequently use OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, and JioCinema, ensuring they enjoy superior audio quality while watching their favorite shows and movies.

This launch is exclusive to Amazon, and to celebrate, Leaf Studios is offering special launch prices on the platform. This deal provides customers the chance to experience premium audio technology at unbeatable prices.

The true wireless earbuds range includes:

Leaf Buds x121: Available in two colors, priced at Rs 899, they feature Bluetooth v5.4, 30 hours of playback, a 10 mm driver unit with deep bass, Type C charging, full touch control, ENC with quad mic, IPX5 water resistance, two EQ modes (game and music), 50 ms low latency, and a 20Hz-20kHz frequency response.

Leaf Buds x342: Available in three colors, priced at Rs 999, with Bluetooth v5.3, 32 hours of playback, a 10 mm driver unit with deep bass, Type C charging with OVP, full touch control, ENC with quad mic, IPX5 water resistance, two EQ modes (game and music), 50 ms low latency, 10 meters Bluetooth range, and a 20Hz-20kHz frequency response.

Leaf Buds x268: Priced at Rs 999, offering Bluetooth v5.3, 24 hours of playback, 13 mm speakers, and IPX4 water resistance.

Leaf Buds x614 (ANC): Available for Rs 1299, with Bluetooth v5.3, 30 hours of playback, a 13 mm driver unit with deep bass, ANC up to -30db, Type C charging with OVP, full touch control, ENC with quad mic, two EQ modes (game and music), 40 ms low latency, 10 meters Bluetooth range, and a stylish matte finish.

The neckbands include:

Leaf Rush x168: Priced at Rs 599, it features Bluetooth v5.3, 26 hours of playback, a 10 mm driver unit with stereo sound, a metal ear shell, a sweatproof design, low power consumption, 150 hours of standby, a hands-free mic, and a 20Hz–20kHz frequency response.

Leaf Rush x342: Available for Rs 699, with Bluetooth v5.3, 30 hours of playback, a 10 mm driver unit with stereo sound, a pure silicone neckline with a metal ear shell, hall switch control (ON/OFF), low power consumption, OVP (6.3V), 170 hours standby, three EQ modes (bass, music, vocal), and a 20Hz-20kHz frequency response.

Commenting on the launch, Paras Batra, Founder of Leaf Studios, said, "We are thrilled to announce this exclusive launch with Amazon for our latest lineup of AI-powered earbuds and neckbands. This partnership marks a significant milestone for us as we bring cutting-edge audio technology to our customers.

Our new products are designed to deliver an unparalleled listening experience, with advanced AI sound that adapts to one’s environment and personal preferences. We believe that this launch will redefine the way people experience audio, and we are excited to share it with the world."