Lenovo to Launch AI-based Laptops and New Concept Displays: MWC 2024

The well-known PC manufacturer Lenovo is getting ready for the MWC 2024, which will take place in Barcelona starting on February 26. Lenovo intends to introduce several new AI PCs and edge computing solutions under the motto "AI for All."

Lenovo's laptop with its adaptive display design

The business will also present Motorola's notion for an adaptable display, which was hinted at last year. When the foldable FHD+ pOLED display is flat, it can be configured like a standard Android phone. It can also be wrapped around your wrist and placed in several stand configurations.

It will be intriguing to observe how this technology functions in practical applications. Additionally, Lenovo announced the release of the new laptop, describing it as "the world's first proof of concept and eye-catching innovative laptop form factor."

According to a report by Windows, Lenovo is expected to introduce its transparent laptop with an edge-to-edge display and a transparent display. According to the rendering, the deck also has a transparent display, which should bring some interesting use cases.

In addition to these innovative introductions, Lenovo expects that the hybrid AI trend will increase demand for both AI computers and AI mobile phones that can provide users with a personalized user experience. At the event, Lenovo Edge AI computing solutions for the telecommunications sector with artificial intelligence capabilities will be presented.

Lenovo Ai Technology

The company plans to release AI computers in the first half of this year. These devices have multimodal natural language communication capabilities, which greatly improve intent understanding and understanding of user needs.

The company also creates smart terminals embedded with artificial intelligence, which the company says are designed to provide artificial intelligence to everyone while emphasizing privacy and security.

Lenovo's AI OS is said to promote the construction of an AI computing ecosystem and help its AI device reach a new stage of development, although exactly how remains to be seen.

The company's ambitious plans are part of a broader trend of technology companies developing or considering developing their operating systems in China and elsewhere. If Lenovo's AI-OS succeeds, it could compete with Windows, just as Huawei's HarmonyOS is targeting Google's Android.