LOGIC's interactive flat panels LT-IR65AX provide diverse operations, including quad view applications, a smooth and natural writing experience, stunning 4K UHD visuals, powerful sound, wireless screen sharing, impressive data insights and analytics, and unified application management to improve the overall learning experience. Mr.Pankaj Bellad, LOGIC's transformational Business Head, leads the AV industry by pushing limits, promoting human connectivity, and driving digital transformation via relentless innovation and visionary leadership. He is a successful entrepreneur known for his unique and disruptive company strategies.

LOGIC's AX Series Interactive display: The ideal flat panel for schools.

IFPs, the ideal flat panel for schools, create an immersive, interactive atmosphere that stimulates student participation. The flat panels support multi-touch, allowing numerous students to work on the screen simultaneously, encouraging collaboration and teamwork. The high-definition display assures clarity, and the built-in software provides a wealth of tools to help students learn. IFPs have shifted the education industry from the old chalk-and-talk approach, making learning more exciting and successful.

Interactive display: LT-IR65AX: These panels transform meetings and presentations by allowing real-time collaboration.

In business, these panels transform meetings and presentations by allowing real-time collaboration, brainstorming, and decision-making, resulting in increased meeting efficiency. The ability to annotate immediately on the screen facilitates idea sharing, while video conferencing allows for smooth contact with faraway workers. IFPs are a vital tool for modern enterprises.

LOGIC's AX Series - Interactive display: LT-IR65AX

Beyond education and business, IFPs are making their mark in a variety of industries. In healthcare, they help with patient education and consultations. In the retail sector, interactive flat screens improve the consumer experience.

Interactive Flat Panels are more than simply a technology "innovation" they are a catalyst for change, ushering in a paradigm shift in how people learn, work, and interact. Their versatility and usability make them an indispensable tool for all settings, from schools to boardrooms and beyond. It is time to embrace the digital transition and reap its benefits.

Impressive data insights and analytics.

The web-based software offers advantageous methods for managing your interactive flat screens. Real-time monitoring, panel grouping, brightness and volume adjustment, and multi-message flashing are among the various administration options available. View each device's operating details in an easy-to-understand interface. A web-based DMS program allows you to collect data and audit panels for problems.

Unified Application Management

Access complete application management from a single interface. Using remote access, quickly enable, disable, install, and update programs on numerous panels. Control a variety of critical screens from anywhere using secure remote capabilities.

Specifications: AX SERIES MODEL: LT-IR65AX

a) Display

● Size - 65 inch

● Panel Type - ADS

● Back Light Unit - DLED

● Response Time - 8ms

● Aspect Ratio - 16:09

● Display Area (HxV) - 1428.48 × 803.52 mm

● Pixel Pitch (HxV) - 0.372 × 0.372 mm

● Resolution - 3840×2160

● Refreshing Frequency - 60Hz

● Display Color - 1.07B

● Bit Rate - 10bit

● NTSC Gamut - 72%

● Contrast Ratio - 1200:1

● Viewing Angle - 178°(H/V)

● Brightness with glass(min)- 400 cd/m2

● Brightness with glass(typ) - 450 cd/m2

● Life Time - ≥50,000 Hours

b) Operating System

● System Version - Android 11.0

● RAM- 4GB

● ROM - 32GB

● CPU- A55×4

● GPU - Mali G52MP2

c) Touch System

● Sensing Type - Infrared Recognition

● Touch Recognition - Finger, Passive stylus

● Accuracy - ±1.5mm

● Touch Point - 40

● Minimum object Size - 3mm

● Writing Height - ≤3mm

● Supporting OS - Windows/ Android/ Linux/ macOS / Chrome

d) Audio

● Audio Output -2.0

● Output Power - 2×16W

● Power Supply - 100-240V, 50/60Hz

● Standby Power- ≤0.5W

● Power Consumption (Typ/Max) - 160/ 320W

h) Accessories

● Power Cord - 1

● HDMI Cable - 1

● USB Touch Cable (Type A-B) - 1

● Remote Control -1

● Writing Stylus -2

● Wall Mount Bracket -1

Conclusion

LOGIC, a prominent solution provider in the industry and a sub-brand of Online Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., offers a comprehensive range of cutting-edge products in Display solutions and AV Accessories, making them a one-stop destination for all businesses. Empower digital transformation with LOGIC’s Interactive Flat Panels!