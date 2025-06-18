Scaling the chain: Making enterprise blockchain plug-and-play

In the race to bring blockchain to the enterprise world, most solutions either overcomplicate or underdeliver. But Qila wants to change that with speed, simplicity, and security baked in from day one. We sat down with Siddharth Ugrankar, Co-Founder and CEO of Qila, to unpack how the platform is reshaping enterprise blockchain with a zero-tech interface, modular infrastructure, and rapid deployment that actually delivers on the promise of "blockchain in seconds."

The architecture that scales with you

"We built Qila with a dynamic, modular architecture that adapts to growing business needs," Siddharth begins. Scalability wasn’t an afterthought. It was the blueprint. Qila's approach is grounded in multi-layered security, decentralized consensus, and real-time threat detection. This isn’t just a buzzword stack. The platform supports private blockchains to keep confidential business data private, while being tuned for heavy transaction loads typical in complex enterprise ecosystems. "It’s not just about handling scale; it’s about doing so securely and flexibly," he emphasizes.

Under the hood: the tech stack that powers Qila

At its core, Qila integrates Hyperledger Fabric and Ethereum—two different beasts for different needs. Fabric provides the permissioned control enterprises require, while Ethereum introduces broader decentralization capabilities. "Choosing between blockchain protocols and cloud platforms meant trade-offs," Siddharth explains. "We looked at flexibility, cost, and data privacy." Public clouds like AWS and Azure were considered, but ultimately, Qila chose private cloud deployments to give clients tighter control over sensitive data. It’s a blend of innovation with practicality—always skewed toward real-world business usability.

Making blockchain zero-tech

Let’s face it: Blockchain has an accessibility problem. Qila’s solution? Abstract it away. "Our zero-tech platform hides the complexity," Siddharth says. From integration to security, Qila takes care of it all in the background. Users are met with intuitive interfaces and workflows so simple that anyone can use them. "We don’t want businesses to wrestle with smart contracts or nodes. We want them to focus on what matters to them."

ARK vs. ARK+: picking the right launchpad

Qila offers two infrastructure options: ARK and ARK+. ARK is the starting point—a pre-deployed network with basic configuration: 3 orderers, 2 peers, up to 2 channels, and a shared IPFS node. It’s ideal for businesses taking their first steps. ARK+, on the other hand, is the power user setup. It allows for up to 5 channels, additional IPFS nodes, better throughput, and more flexibility. "It’s built for businesses scaling their blockchain use cases," Siddharth says. The key distinction? ARK is guided. ARK+ is customizable.

Tokenization and data protection: securing the new business layer

With regulations like GDPR and India’s DPDP Act in play, data protection isn’t optional. It’s table stakes. "We ensure data integrity through encryption and decentralized mechanisms, but more importantly, we give clients complete control," Siddharth affirms. Access is tightly managed, data is anonymized where needed, and governance policies are strictly enforced. This lets organizations stay compliant without sacrificing the benefits of tokenization and automation.

Disaster-proofing the future

Tokenized assets are mission-critical. So, what happens when things go wrong? "We’ve built in automated backups, real-time replication, and redundant servers across regions," Siddharth says. Failover is seamless. Traffic reroutes automatically. And recovery protocols are constantly reviewed and updated. This isn’t theory. It’s the operational backbone Qila runs on.

Blockchain in seconds: not just a tagline

Speed is Qila’s not-so-secret weapon. But there’s a lot happening under the hood to make that speed possible. "Our DevOps pipeline automates everything," Siddharth explains. From setting up infrastructure to deploying smart contracts, everything is CI/CD-driven. With templated setups and one-click workflows, Qila can spin up fully functional blockchain networks in seconds. For users, it feels like magic. For Qila, it’s just really good automation.

Scaling the smart way

For ARK+ users and other high-volume clients, performance at scale is critical. Qila tackles this with horizontal scaling. "We can add nodes and load-balance on demand without compromising performance," Siddharth says. This ensures that even as workloads increase, users experience fast transactions and consistent uptime. It’s all powered by cloud-native architecture and tuned network configurations. Because speed means nothing if it breaks at scale.

Plug-and-play, without compromise

Qila isn’t promising blockchain miracles. It’s delivering enterprise-grade tools that just work—fast, secure, and customizable. From ARK to ARK+, from zero-tech UX to robust disaster recovery, every layer of the platform is engineered for the realities of enterprise. "We wanted to make blockchain easy, not elusive," Siddharth concludes. And with Qila, that vision is well on its way from idea to industry standard.