MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset is On its Way for Launch on May 7

Highlights

There are rumors that the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC powers the Vivo X100s.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, which has a 3.4GHz Cortex-X4 core.

It is expected to have a Mali-G720-Immortalis MC12 GPU.

MediaTek has unveiled its highly anticipated Dimensity 9300+ chipset, with the official debut set for May 7 at its developer's conference. Although the processor's exact characteristics are yet unknown, it is expected to have better specs than the Dimensity 9300 SoC.

Additionally, it is expected to incorporate AI capabilities, aligning with the focus of the event on artificial intelligence. Rumors suggest that the upcoming Vivo X100s may be among the first devices to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+.

The brand made the news via a Weibo post (via GSMArena), in which it also shared details on the 2024 MediaTek Dimensity Developers Conference (MDDC). The MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset will take center stage during the event next Tuesday, promising "more surprises," although specifics have not been revealed. Notably, the event is branded with the hashtag "#AIeverything."

While official details about the chipset are scarce, an earlier leak from a tipster on Weibo (via innoGyan) provided some insights into its specifications. According to the leak, the processor will feature an upgraded Cortex-X4 core with a clock speed of 3.4GHz, surpassing the 3.25GHz of the standard Dimensity 9300.

What is expected for the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset?

Expectations for the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset include the incorporation of an AI Processing Unit (APU). Though details are limited, it is speculated to be a modified Neural Processing Unit (NPU), commonly utilized for AI computing tasks.

The chipset is anticipated to enable on-device AI processing for features developed by smartphone manufacturers and Android developers.

According to previous reports, the Vivo X100s could be among the initial devices to leverage the new chipset. Part of the Vivo X100 series, the upcoming handset is poised for imminent unveiling alongside the Vivo X100s Pro and the Vivo X100 Ultra. The X100s is rumored to boast a Zeiss-branded ring-shaped rear camera island and a sleek, flat frame, potentially complemented by a textured back panel.