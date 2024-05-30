MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 7300 Chips, Enhancing AI and Mobile Gaming for Smartphones

Today, MediaTek introduced the Dimensity 7300 and Dimensity 7300X, a pair of highly efficient 4nm chips designed for cutting-edge mobile devices. These chipsets offer superior power efficiency and top-tier performance, enabling smooth multitasking, high-quality photography, enhanced gaming, and AI-driven computing. Specifically, the Dimensity 7300X supports flip-style foldable devices with dual display capabilities.

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Features

Both chipsets feature an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores running up to 2.5GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores. The 4nm process reduces power consumption in the A78 cores by up to 25% compared to the Dimensity 7050. The CPU is paired with the latest Arm Mali-G615 GPU and MediaTek HyperEngine optimizations, delivering 20% faster FPS and 20% better energy efficiency than competitors.

Additional gaming enhancements include smart resource optimization, optimized 5G and Wi-Fi connections, and support for Bluetooth LE Audio with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo.

AI-Enhanced Capabilities

“The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chips are pivotal for integrating the latest AI and connectivity features, allowing consumers to stream and game seamlessly,” stated Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business. “The Dimensity 7300X also enables OEMs to create innovative form factors with its dual display support.”

The Dimensity 7300 chipsets boast advanced photography capabilities with the MediaTek Imagiq 950, featuring a 12-bit HDR-ISP and support for a 200MP main camera. New hardware engines offer precise noise reduction, face detection, and video HDR, enabling stunning images and videos in any lighting conditions. The chipsets also offer faster live focus photo performance and photo remastering compared to the Dimensity 7050, along with 4K HDR video recording with a 50% wider dynamic range than competitors.

The MediaTek APU 655 significantly enhances AI task efficiency, delivering twice the performance of the Dimensity 7050. These chips also support new mixed precision data types, optimizing memory bandwidth and reducing memory needs for larger AI models.

With MediaTek’s MiraVision 955, the Dimensity 7300 SoCs support high-quality WFHD+ displays with 10-bit true color and global HDR standards, improving media streaming and playback. The Dimensity 7300X's support for dual display flip phones simplifies the development of new form factors for OEMs.

Additional Features

Other key features of the Dimensity 7300 and Dimensity 7300X include:

MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0+ technology, incorporating R16 power-saving enhancements and MediaTek optimizations for 13–30% greater power efficiency in 5G sub-6GHz scenarios.

Support for up to 3.27 GB/s 5G downlink via 3CC carrier aggregation, offering faster speeds in urban and suburban areas.

Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support for fast, reliable multi-gigabit connectivity.

Dual 5G SIM support with dual VoNR, provides users with more options.