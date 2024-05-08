MediaTek's New Chipset Prioritises On-Device Generative AI: Details

The business revealed the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor on Tuesday, 7 May. The massive Taiwanese semiconductor company hinted last week that the new processor would have sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities when it was unveiled. Extending this, the manufacturer declared that the AI-powered chipset will facilitate multimodal application processing on the smartphone. It delivers up to 25% less cellular data use and up to 10% less power consumption thanks to TSMC's cutting-edge third-generation 4nm manufacturing technology.

MediaTek's New Chipset- Specifications

Feature Dimensity 9300 Dimensity 9300+ SD 8 Gen 3 CPU Prime 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.25GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.4GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.3GHz CPU Big 3x Cortex-X4 @ 2.85GHz + 4x Cortex-A720 @ 2.0GHz 3x Cortex-X4 @ 2.85GHz + 4x Cortex-A720 @ 2.0GHz 3x Cortex-A720 @ 3.2GHz + 2x A720 @ 3.0Ghz CPU Little - - 2x Cortex-A520 @ 2.3Ghz GPU Immortalis-G720 Immortalis-G720 Adreno 740 RAM LPDDR5T LPDDR5T LPDDR5X 5G sub-6GHz/mmWave (7.9Gbps) sub-6GHz/mmWave (7.9Gbps) sub-6GHz/mmWave (10Gbps) Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 (6.5Gbps) Wi-Fi 7 (6.5Gbps) Wi-Fi 7 (5.8Gbps) Bluetooth BT 5.4 BT 5.4 BT 5.4 Camera 320MP, 18-bit ISP 320MP, 18-bit ISP 200MP, 18-bit ISP Video 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 120fps

MediaTek's New Chipset: Storage

The Arm Cortex-A720 mobile processor, which has four cores clocked at 2.0GHz, three Arm Cortex-X4 cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.85 GHz, and one Cortex-X4 core with a maximum clock speed of 3.4GHz, is the replacement for the Dimensity 9300 mobile CPU. This chip has eight cores. It can accommodate UFS 4.0 storage with Multi-Circular Queue (MCQ) compatibility and up to LPDDR5T 9600Mbps RAM.

MediaTek's New Chipset: GPU

Regarding the GPU, the Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU, a second-generation hardware raytracing engine, is integrated within the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The manufacturer said the new GPU would provide quick raytracing at 60 frames per second. The chip's HyperEngine and MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT) also allow for increased performance and power efficiency.

APU (Agent Processing Unit) APU 790 AI engine, which focuses on the mobile processor's AI capabilities, allows the Dimensity 9300+ to handle large language models (LLMs) with one billion, seven billion, and thirteen billion parameters. Up to 33 billion parameters can be achieved by scaling the capabilities further. According to the company, the device can execute an LLM with seven billion parameters at 22 tokens per second.

With the chipset's support for NeuroPilot LoRA Fusion 2.0 and on-device LoRA Fusion, developers may create multimodal AI apps incorporating text, graphics, music, and other inputs. MediaTek can run LLMs such as Alibaba Cloud Qwen, Meta Llama 2 and Llama 3, Google Gemini Nano, Ernie-3.5-SE, and more.

It offers AI videography

Additionally, the SoC has the Imagiq 990 ISP capabilities, which are supposed to provide 18-bit RAW processing even in dimly illuminated environments. Because the Imagiq 990 has an AI Semantic Analysis Video Engine, it also offers AI videography. The Dimensity 9300+ also has MiraVision 990, which helps with photos in portrait mode. The 5G R16 modem on the new MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ facilitates AI situational awareness regarding connectivity. It supports 4CC-CA sub-6GHz bands and up to 7Gbps downlink.