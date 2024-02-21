Messaging App Signal Launches New Feature, 'Signal Usernames', to Provide Number Privacy

With the recent release of "Signal usernames," a new upgrade to Signal Private Messenger offers more privacy settings and a new method of connecting without disclosing your phone number. It was claimed last year that WhatsApp was working on usernames as well.

How does Signal keep your phone number private?

When this update is enabled, your phone number will only be visible to people who have the phone number saved in their phone's contacts. You can better control who sees your phone number by changing the settings in Settings > Privacy > Phone Number > Who Sees My Number.

You can show it to everyone or no one. You can also limit who can find you based on your phone number in Signal by adjusting Settings > Privacy > Phone number > Who can find me with my number. This allows you to restrict or allow others to find you using your phone number.

How to set up Signal Messenger and create a username?

Signal usernames now allow you to contact others without sharing your phone number. Instead, you can create a unique username that others can use to contact you on Signal.

Unlike social media usernames, Signal usernames are for connection purposes only and are not publicly viewable. You can create your username in Settings > Profile, and it must be unique. You can change it as often as you want or delete it completely. If you want to connect with someone using the user's username, open a new conversation and enter their username.

Follow the steps to create a username:

Create a username in Settings > Profile, and make sure it is unique and contains two or more numbers at the end. You can share your username with others who can start a conversation with you.

Signal does not provide a searchable directory of usernames to ensure privacy. You can also share a QR code or a unique URL that leads directly to your username. Usernames can be changed at any time and associated QR codes or URLs can be reset without changing your username.Availability

In the upcoming weeks, all customers will have access to these new capabilities, which are now in beta.