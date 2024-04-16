How to Use Meta AI Chatbot

In India, WhatsApp is piloting a chatbot powered by Meta AI. Certain users in India may now utilize the Meta AI chatbot, according to a report from WABetainfo, a portal that keeps track of forthcoming features in WhatsApp.

What is a Meta AI chatbot?

The business revealed the Meta AI chatbot in September 2023. A new assistant that users may communicate with like a human is called Meta AI. It is powered by Llama-2 and Meta's unique model. The Meta AI assistant accepts inquiries from users, just like the majority of generative AI chatbots. It can answer questions from users and is powered by Bing Search.

As per the latest findings presented in the report, WhatsApp is currently exploring and experimenting with a novel feature in two distinctive ways. Firstly, the platform is introducing a Meta AI chatbot integration into its search bar, albeit this rollout is limited to specific regions. Notably, for users in India, Meta has strategically positioned the chatbot within the top app bar, ensuring convenient accessibility.

It is crucial to underscore that WABetainfo emphasizes the utmost privacy of user interactions within the search bar. Anything typed by users remains strictly confidential and is not shared with Meta AI. Only upon the initiation of a user-generated text prompt to the chatbot does any information become accessible.

Moreover, the Meta AI chatbot might suggest certain conversation topics, yet these recommendations remain uninfluenced by users' search activities within the WhatsApp platform.

In a notable move, Meta, the parent conglomerate of WhatsApp and Instagram, has reportedly commenced a phased testing of Meta artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities within WhatsApp, specifically in the Indian market. A select group of users now have the opportunity to directly engage with Meta AI through the search interfaces available on both WhatsApp and Instagram platforms.

This innovative feature significantly enhances user interaction with Meta AI by providing tailored recommendations and prompts directly within the search interface, thus streamlining the engagement process.

Instructions for using Meta AI on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Initiate the process by launching WhatsApp and locating the Meta AI icon situated at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Subsequently, tap on the icon to activate the Meta AI chatbox.

Step 3: Once activated, users can seamlessly interact with the AI-powered chatbot, posing inquiries, generating images, and discussing various interests.

Instructions for Using Meta AI on Instagram:

Commence by updating the Instagram application from either the Play Store or App Store, and proceed to launch the app.

Locate the search button positioned at the bottom of the screen and tap on it to access the search functionality.

Upon gaining access, users will observe a distinctive 'Blue Ring' encircling the search bar, indicating the availability of Meta AI features. Subsequently, users can input their queries or utilize the microphone to vocalize their inquiries for a seamless interaction experience.