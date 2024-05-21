Microsoft Copilot+ PCs with Snapdraogon X Series Announced

Highlights

Copilot+ has Snapdragon X series hardware installed.

Recall, that a new function, will record everything you see and do on this computer.

A new generation of Surface Pro tablets and Surface laptops was also unveiled by Microsoft.

Microsoft said on Monday that it would be releasing a new line of personal computers that can handle more complicated artificial intelligence (AI) activities, ahead of the Build 2024 event.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella introduced "Copilot+" PCs at the event and stated that the Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm, Dell Technologies, Intel, and Microsoft will collaborate to develop the new devices, which he claims will be the "fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built."

Microsoft's Copilot+ PC: What's new will be infused into the PC market?

During an event at its Redmond, Washington, campus, Satya Nadella highlighted several key features of Microsoft's new Copilot+ computers. These PCs, equipped with the Snapdragon X Series, are designed for optimal AI performance, featuring a CPU with 8 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency-optimized cores within the X Elite.

One standout feature, called Recall, helps users find files and other data they've interacted with on their PC. This new feature, set to debut in Windows 11, tracks user activity, allowing for easy search and retrieval of past actions and files.

Microsoft also showcased the voice of its Copilot+ assistant, demonstrating it as a real-time virtual coach for "Minecraft" players. This new PC model is designed to meet high standards of processing power and performance. Representatives emphasized that the primary advantage of upgrading to a Copilot+ PC is the enhanced speed of AI assistants running directly on the device.

Additionally, Copilot+ will incorporate AI features similar to those in the Ultrabook category of thin Windows laptops that Intel promoted in 2011. The PCs will soon be compatible with the latest OpenAI technology, GPT-4. However, Microsoft noted that the Copilot+ will be priced at a premium.

Microsoft Device Launches with AI

In addition to Copilot+, Microsoft unveiled a new generation of Surface Pro tablets and Surface Laptops, featuring Qualcomm chips based on Arm Holdings' architecture. They also introduced a technology called Prism, which enables software written for Intel and AMD chips to run on Arm-based chips.

Speaking ahead of its annual developer conference, Microsoft aims to reassert itself in the AI race, positioning its AI-integrated computers to compete with rivals like Apple.