Milkyway Tablet: India's First AI-Powered Education Tablet Unveiled, Specs & Benefits

On Tuesday, 13 February, the EPIC Foundation, a non-profit organisation established by HCL co-founders Dr. Ajai Chowdhry and Arjun Malhotra, launched the first 'Designed in India' Tablet for the education sector. The AI-enabled Tablet, named 'Milkyway,' is a collaboration between VVDN Technologies, MediaTek India, and CoRover.ai.

Specifications

The Milkyway tablet has a MediaTek 8766A processor, up to 4GB RAM, and 64GB of extensible internal storage. It runs on Google's Android 13. The Milkyway Tablet has an 8-inch IPS display (replaceable) with a resolution of 800x1280, a 3MP front camera, and an 8MP rear camera. The Milkyway Tablet features a 5100 mAh battery. You can also change the battery. The Tablet supports 4G LTE and Bluetooth 5.0 devices.

Features

BharatGPT in the Tab can help students with personalised learning experiences, answering questions, and translating languages. The Milkyway Tablet Combats e-waste and allows for upgrades, extending the Tablet's lifespan. It offers a decent viewing experience for reading and multimedia content and provides adequate performance for everyday tasks and learning applications with the MediaTek 8766A processor.

Up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage ensures smooth multitasking and sufficient storage for learning materials. Android 13 operating system Offers access to various educational apps and resources. The 3MP front and 8MP rear cameras facilitate video calls, document scanning, and basic photography. The Milkyway Tablet's 5800mAh battery provides long-lasting power for extended learning sessions.

Benefits for consumers

The Milkyway Tablet is expected to be priced competitively, making it accessible to a broader range of students. AI-powered features personalise learning and overcome language barriers. The repairable design reduces e-waste and extends the usability of the device. Addresses the digital divide by offering a reliable and affordable learning tool. Interactive features and multimedia capabilities make learning more engaging. Upgradability allows the Milkyway Tablet to adapt to evolving educational needs.

Price

The MilkyWay tablet will sell for under Rs.9,900. Financing alternatives would also apply. Iris Waves will market the product and offer after-sales support. 12,000 tablets have already been ordered.

Conclusion

Overall, the EPIC Foundation's "Designed in India'' AI tablet shows excellent promise for revolutionising education in India. Its cost, unique features, and emphasis on sustainability make it an invaluable resource for students and educators. The Milkyway Tablet is an excellent tribute to the Prime Minister's devotion to the "Mission Life'' mission. The chief guest, Shri S. Krishnan, secretary of MeitY, presided over the launch. Shri. Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, along with Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, Founder & Chairman of EPIC Foundation, and Arjun Malhotra, Co-Founder of EPIC Foundation, joined the gathering to support this historic launch that catapults India's design capabilities, ushering in a new era in the field of electronics.