Moto Buds & Moto Buds+: Budget-Friendly Buds Released

In India, the Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ have been released. In April, the truly wireless earphones were introduced in Europe. They have water-repellent designs, triple mic systems, dynamic, active noise cancellation (ANC) capabilities, and Hi-Res Audio certifications. It is stated that pairing the earphones with the Moto Buds app is effortless. "Sound by Bose" is a claim made for the Moto Buds+, implying that the audio has been adjusted and approved by the US producer of audio equipment.

Features and specifications for the Moto Buds and Moto Buds+

The Moto Buds+ has two dynamic drivers—a 6mm tweeter and an 11mm woofer—instead of the single 12.4mm dynamic driver found in the Moto Buds. The Moto Buds+ provides up to 46dB of ANC, while the Buds support up to 50 dB. Three preset noise reduction modes are available on the earphones: Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise reduction. The more expensive Moto Buds+ comes with the "Sound by Bose" label and the Dolby Head Tracking function, which helps modify audio based on head motions. They are also compatible with Dolby Atmos. Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ are certified for Hi-Res Audio. They are said to have enhanced call clarity thanks to their triple mic systems with integrated environmental noise reduction (ENC).

The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ may be used with the Moto Buds application, which allows users to adjust touch functionalities and the equaliser on their audio experience. For Android smartphones, the app is exclusively accessible through the Play Store at this time. The business stated they are developing an iOS version, which should be available soon. The Moto Buds+ is reported to give a battery life of 38 hours, while the Moto Buds are supposed to offer a total battery life of up to 42 hours. The business claims that the Moto Buds can play music for up to nine hours when ANC is turned off, while the Buds+ can operate for up to eight hours. The Moto Buds Plus model is supposed to provide up to three hours of playback time, while the standard model may run for up to two hours with just ten minutes of Quick Charge. While the Moto Buds+ case also offers wireless charging, both earphone charging cases support USB Type-C charging.

The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ charging cases have IPX4 splash-resistant ratings. In contrast, the Moto Buds+ earbuds are splash and dust-resistant, with an IP54 classification. The earbuds also support Bluetooth 5.3 communication. The Moto Buds+ weighs 42.8g, while the Moto Buds charging case with the earbuds weighs 36g.

Moto Buds, pricing and availability of Moto Buds+ in India

The Moto Buds retail for Rs. 4,999 in India, but users with ICICI Bank credit cards can instantly receive a discount of Rs. 1,000, reducing the actual cost to Rs. 3,999. There are presently three Pantone-curated colour options for these earphones: Coral Peach, Glacier Blue, and Starlight Blue. It is anticipated that they will shortly provide a fourth Kiwi Green variant.

The Moto Buds+ are currently available in the nation for Rs. 9,999. When making a purchase, ICICI Bank credit card holders are eligible for an instant discount of Rs. 2,000, effectively lowering the price to Rs. 7,999. They are available in Beach Sand and Forest Grey hues. Flipkart offers both earphones for purchase in India.