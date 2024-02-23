Moto G04 India Launch

Motorola has unveiled the Moto G04, a smartphone that comes in four eye-catching hues and features a superior acrylic glass finish. It features a 6.66 cm (6.6") punch-hole IPS LCD with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The Moto G04, running Android 14, is also the most reasonably priced smartphone in India.

A big 5000mAh battery for nonstop entertainment and built-in 8GB / 4GB RAM, which can be further upgraded to 16GB with the aid of RAM Boost, are further features of the Moto G04.

Moto G04 Specifications

Its IP52 waterproof design and Dolby Atmos speaker, are a rarity in this price range, and a 16-megapixel AI camera with a Quad Pixel camera system to create stunning images both in daylight and darkness.

The Moto G04 offers smooth entertainment with a flawless 6.6-inch 90Hz IPS LCD with a punch-hole design and a High Brightness mode that automatically optimizes visibility to achieve a maximum brightness of 537 NITS.

The Moto G04 has a premium design and streamlined camera body which feels great in the hand. The device is ultra-slim, making it one of the lightest and slimmest smartphones in the segment.

The Moto G04 is India's cheapest Android 14 smartphone, dubbed Android 14, and offers customized, secure, and easy-to-use features including advanced PIN protection, Health Connect, and privacy updates to ensure user privacy and security with health and privacy updates.

Storage and Battery Features

The smartphone also has a night mode that improves the visibility of the screen in low light. This immersive viewing experience is further enhanced by a Dolby Atmos speaker that delivers high-quality sound with enhanced bass and clear voice.

Built-in 8GB/4GB RAM expandable to 16GB with RAM Boost, UNISOC T606 chipset, and UFS 2.2 storage, multitasking is. seamless The device has storage options of 64GB / 128GB which can be expanded up to 1TB and has three SIM card slots.

Massive 5000 mAh battery with 15 W charging ensures long service life. The waterproof IP52 construction and 16-megapixel AI-powered camera with automatic AI enhancements capture beautiful photos. Features like Timelapse, Night Vision, Portrait Mode, and Leveler enhance the shooting experience.

Moto G04: Price and Availability

The Moto G04 is available in four beautiful colors: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange, with an acrylic glass (PMMA) finish and a matte finish that makes it scratch-resistant.

The Moto G04 is priced at Rs. 6,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) and Rs. 7,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage). However, the actual price with the offer is Rs. 6 249.