Motorola Solutions Partners with Arya Omnitalk in India

Arya Omnitalk, based in Pune and a joint venture of two of India's most reputable corporate houses, Arvind Ltd. and the JM Baxi Group, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Motorola Solutions for Professional and Commercial Radios in India. Arya Omnitalk has three commercial divisions: shared mobile radio services (SMR), GPS-based fleet tracking and management solutions, and toll and highway traffic management systems (HTMS). Under this agreement, Arya Omnitalk will solely market Motorola Solutions' MOTOTRBO Portfolio of products while continuing to distribute Wave PTX and related services.

About Arya Omnitalk

Arya Omnitalk, a leading provider of PMRTS (Public Mobile Radio Trunking Services), CMRTS (Captive Mobile Radio Trunking Services), and Broadband Push-to-Talk devices, is licenced to operate in 18 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Indore, Kolkata, Bharuch, Navi Mumbai, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Vadodara, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Jaipur.

These radios are developed explicitly for companies in today's fast-paced commercial climate.

They enable real-time communication across teams, which improves coordination in fast-paced workplaces. It is cross-platform compatible, operates across several devices and platforms, and ensures smooth communication between different teams and devices inside the organisation. These radios allow teams to communicate across several locations and facilities. It can work with current communication systems and tools to streamline procedures and improve overall connectedness inside the firm.

Motorola Solutions is at the forefront of communication technology, providing a wide range of radio solutions designed to suit the various demands of users in different settings and circumstances. Push-to-talk (PTT) technology is at the heart of their services, revolutionising rapid communication between users by allowing for quick and smooth audio transmission with the press of a button. PTT will enable users to experience the ease of walkie-talkie-like communication, promoting effective coordination and cooperation in real-time, whether in the workplace, at an event, or across a more extensive network. Motorola Solutions' walkie-talkies are perfect for short-range communication, offering dependable and immediate contact inside a specific region. These gadgets improve team communication and coordination in construction sites, warehouses, and security operations.

Motorola Solutions' push-to-talk technology expands the reach of rapid communication beyond the usual walkie-talkie ranges.

Users may communicate over more extensive regions or networks using PTT-enabled devices, allowing seamless communication across larger offices, campuses, and even transcontinental situations. Motorola systems may provide radio systems with intercity connections, allowing users to communicate across many cities or regions. These systems, which leverage network infrastructure and modern radio technologies, provide dependable and secure communication channels, allowing users to stay connected and informed regardless of geographical limits.

These radios enable secure communication channels, which is critical for companies that value secrecy and data security.

It allows for speedy reaction during crises or critical circumstances, allowing immediate communication for quick decision-making and crisis management. These services are provided to vital industries such as municipalities, manufacturing, security, oil and gas, transportation and logistics, warehousing, educational institutes, IT/ITeS, hospitality, hospitals, embassies, mines, and construction.

Arya Omnitalk

At the event, Paresh Shetty, CEO of Arya Omnitalk, stated, "We are happy to announce our continuing cooperation with Motorola Solutions, which solidifies the confidence we've developed with the brand and customers over the years. This exclusive collaboration enables us to sell best-in-class items in India. Our commitment to providing unrivalled client experiences remains unbroken, with every encounter reflecting our drive for quality and happiness.

Conclusion

Motorola Solutions' extensive array of radio solutions, including walkie-talkies, push-to-talk devices, and intercity connection solutions, addresses various communication requirements. Whether supporting quick communication inside a specific region or providing seamless connectivity between cities, Motorola Solutions provides users with dependable, efficient, and adaptable communication solutions that improve productivity, safety, and cooperation in every context.