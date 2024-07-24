New Slack iPhone Widgets Could Change How You Work

Slack, a cloud-based team communication tool, is releasing three new iPhone widgets. With features like catch-up and status view, these widgets let users access various Slack app areas straight from home and lock screens. This update comes after developer-focused features, enterprise tools, and a redesigned website were introduced at the TrailblazerDX developer conference one month prior.

iPhone Slack Widgets

Slack unveiled three new iPhone widgets—Catch Up, Status, and Slack Launcher—in a post on X (previously Twitter). The business claims that these widgets help "simplify the workday." You can put the new Catch Up and Status widgets on your iPhone's home screen. Users may stay updated with unread channels, recent direct messages, and mentions by using Catch Up, which leads them straight to the Catch Up page on Slack.

Here's a breakdown of the new widgets:

Catch Up: This widget provides a quick overview of unread messages, direct messages, and mentions, allowing users to stay on top of their notifications. Status: This widget lets users quickly change their status to things like "Focus," "Lunch," or "Away," streamlining the process of setting availability. Slack Launcher: This widget offers direct access to different sections of the Slack app, reducing the taps needed to navigate.

In the interim, there are single and multi-view versions of the Status widget. Users can alter or clear their status from the widget using the multi-view window. Touching the single-view window opens the status window within the Slack app in the current workspace. Slack added Slack Launcher to the iPhone lock screen and widgets for the home screen. The company claims that to catch up on the most recent talks, it transports customers to their last workspace.

Slack AI is Accessible Worldwide

In April, Slack made its AI-powered assistant, Slack AI, available to all users worldwide. Users with a paid subscription to the platform can purchase it as an add-on. Slack AI provides features like conversation summaries, searches, and recaps. When a user types a question into the search window, the AI assistant searches through individual discussions and company correspondence to find the answer. Users only need to click on the recaps function to create highlights for any channel they participate in. These capabilities are a part of Slack's larger plan to employ AI to increase productivity and save users' time.