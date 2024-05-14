Nothing Earbuds Likely to get ChatGPT Soon

The upcoming update for Nothing TWS earbuds heralds the integration of ChatGPT, offering users the convenience of an AI chatbot while on the move. The brand, Nothing, has unveiled plans to extend this feature to audio products under its sub-brand CMF, ensuring a seamless user experience across its product lineup. Here's a comprehensive overview of what to expect:.

Scheduled for release on May 21, the impending update to the Nothing X app will introduce ChatGPT functionality to Nothing and CMF audio products. Emphasizing a deeper integration of ChatGPT across its audio offerings and smartphones via the Nothing OS, Nothing aims to enhance user interaction and accessibility. Notably, recent models such as the Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2) have already received ChatGPT support, underscoring the brand's commitment to innovation.

Upon integration, users of Nothing TWS and CMF devices can engage with ChatGPT directly by utilizing a simple 'pinch-and-hold' gesture on their earbuds to initiate queries. ChatGPT will then respond audibly, providing users with real-time assistance. To conclude the conversation, users can simply repeat the pinch gesture on their earbuds.

The list of ChatGPT-compatible products from Nothing and CMF includes:

Ear (1)

Ear (stick)

Ear (2)

CMF Buds

CMF Neckband Pro

CMF Buds Pro

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to utilize ChatGPT on Nothing audio products:

1. Download and install the ChatGPT app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Open the Nothing X app and select the 'Do you want to activate ChatGPT?' option.

3. Configure the gesture setting to 'Pinch and Hold in' to activate ChatGPT.

It's important to note that users will require a Nothing smartphone to fully utilize ChatGPT functionality on Nothing Ear and CMF audio products. This integrated approach ensures a seamless and immersive user experience, leveraging the power of AI to enhance everyday interactions. As Nothing continues to innovate and expand its product ecosystem, the integration of ChatGPT represents a significant leap forward in user-centric technology.