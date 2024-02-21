The Nothing Phone 2a is set to launch in India on 5 March. New design renders have surfaced before the debut, indicating how the smartphone may look. According to the leak, it could include a pill-shaped camera module at the back with a twin-camera system. The Nothing Phone 2a is supposed to bring significant improvements over the Nothing Phone 1 and will be more affordable than the Nothing Phone 2. The business has also officially announced the chipset specifications for the handset.

Nothing Phone 2a: Design

SmartPrix provided the design renders in partnership with tipster @OnLeaks. The renders were produced in 5K quality utilising CAD (Computer-Aided Design). They reveal a completely different camera module from the ones that appeared earlier. The back panel houses a horizontally aligned pill-shaped dual camera system. Three LED strips surround the camera module, which should generate Nothing's Glyph Interface, also known as Glyph Lights. Two curved stripes appear on the left, with a vertically straight strip on the right.

The Nothing Phone 2a render's semi-transparent back plate reveals a variety of screws and contraptions. The company's branding may be vertically aligned on the bottom left side. The Nothing Phone 2a smartphone is featured in its Dark Grey finish.

Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications Expected

Pei previously teased the Nothing Phone 2a smartphone's chipset, saying it is "not the Dimensity 7200." On Monday, the business formally introduced it as the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. In the video, Raymond Zhu, Product Marketing Manager at Nothing, stated that they chose the MediaTek processor over two Qualcomm chipsets — Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 782G — because the former provided more excellent performance. A secondary tweet indicated that it is a bespoke chipset developed solely by MediaTek and the smartphone manufacturer.

According to previous reports, the Nothing Phone 2a has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Nothing Phone 2a phone could come with Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5.2 with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. For optics, its back camera panel could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a second 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It will reportedly have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is also believed to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and 45W wired charging capabilities.