Nothing's Big Reveal Scheduled for 18 April

Nothing Ear 3 is scheduled to be unveiled shortly. While Nothing has yet to announce the product, recent teases from the firm hint that the third generation Nothing Ears will be released shortly. The update will likely be announced through Nothing's official community platform (accessible through their website or app) and potentially be followed by social media announcements (Twitter, Instagram, etc.). A new product announcement is highly anticipated. Rumours and teasers point towards new audio products.

So yet, no one has released cryptic teasers, including animal emojis or mascots. The UK-based OEM has now disclosed a date for its next Community update, during which the Nothing Ear 3 might be teased. Some rumours imply that the corporation may release two new items.

Nothing posted a poster on X (previously Twitter) with the message "Play Date." The poster depicts a beetle and a frog face to face. It does not reveal any more information. The caption also mentions that more will be disclosed in the company's next Community Update on 18 April. The same has been confirmed in a Nothing Community post.

What to Expect on 18 April: Nothing Ear 3

● An official announcement revealing the new audio product (possibly Nothing Ear (3)).

● Details on the product's features, specifications, and design.

● Potential information on pricing and availability.

The business previously hinted at a forthcoming debut with a frog and a beetle emoji. It was preceded by a teaser featuring a frog leaping over a bug. This is anticipated to signal the upcoming release of the Nothing Ear 3. They are projected to offer significant improvements over Nothing Ear 2, which was officially represented by a bug in advertising materials.

Some, however, saw the frog and beetle teasers as clues of two new items rather than one. Nothing CEO Carl Pei cited one such tweet, which discussed the likelihood of a Nothing speaker releasing alongside the rumoured Nothing Ear 3. However, neither the corporation nor the CEO has verified any rumours. It is better to approach all such conjectures with a grain of salt.

Flipkart's homepage for the Nothing Ear 3 has also gone online.

According to a MySmartPrice report, a Flipkart homepage for the Nothing Ear 3 has also gone online, adding to speculation that these may be the following goods to debut. However, the page could not be located at the time of writing.

Nothing Ear 3 is slated to replace the Nothing Ear 2, which features an 11.6mm bespoke driver, AI-backed microphones, and touch controls. The earbuds provide up to 40dB of active noise reduction, Bluetooth 5.3 connection, and an IP54 rating. The charging case has an IP55 certification. They were released in India for Rs. 9,999 and come in black and white.

While the Nothing Ear (3) seems most likely, there's a chance the announcement could involve a different type of audio product altogether. Some sources suggest the update might also touch upon Nothing's plans for new smartphones codenamed "PacmanPro" and "Tetris," but the focus will likely be on the audio product. This is the first time anyone has committed to transparency and user feedback through their community updates.