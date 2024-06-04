Nvidia RTX AI PC Promises AI-Powered Enhancements for Gamers

Nvidia made significant progress on Sunday by announcing several new desktop artificial intelligence (AI) products and services. It also presented a tech demo for Project G-Assist, an AI assistant with experience in gaming. It introduced its RTX AI Toolkit, which allows developers to create apps and experiences on its platform. Additionally, the business hinted at the upcoming gaming laptops from Asus and MSI under the appellation "RTX AI PC," emphasising that they will integrate Microsoft's Copilot+ PCs features.

The drive by Nvidia towards RTX AI PCs

As per Nvidia's blog post, ASUS and MSI recently announced RTX AI PC laptops come with up to GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs and power-efficient systems-on-a-chip that can run Windows 11 AI PC." Whenever a free update to Copilot+ PC experiences becomes available, these Windows 11 AI PCs will get it. The company highlighted several AI accelerations that its GPU platforms will enable for laptops released throughout the year, even if it did not specify what qualifies as an RTX AI PC.

Additionally, it stated that a free update, "when available," will provide these laptops with Microsoft's Copilot+ PC functions. The language implies that technologies like Recall and Cocreate may be added to the gaming laptops rather than included at launch. Furthermore, The Verge reports that AMD's newest Strix CPUs will be installed in these laptops.

This distinction makes sense considering how much pomp Microsoft used during its Build event to promote its partnership with Snapdragon for its Arm-based chipsets. The business will likely limit access to these features to Snapdragon chipsets, which use integrated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) to conduct AI tasks for a fixed amount of time.

Nvidia also emphasised during the announcements that GPUs are more appropriate than NPUs for handling more demanding AI workloads.

The comparison is probably predicated on Microsoft's disclosure that its internal NPUs can have 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS). In contrast, Nvidia GPUs have a 1,000 TOPS handling capacity. However, one drawback of GPUs is that they consume more power than NPUs, which are performance-optimised.

It is unknown when the gaming laptops from Asus and MSI may be upgraded to the Copilot+ PCs category, although they are anticipated to be available in July as RTX AI PCs.