OnePlus Offers Full Refunds for Upset 12R Buyers: Get Your Money Back If You're Not Happy

Buyers of the OnePlus 12R with the higher storage configuration are eligible for a full refund until mid-March, the firm announced on Friday. The firm incorrectly labelled the recently announced smartphone with UFS 4.0 storage instead of UFS 3.1, which is the same as the base storage option. Launched with the flagship OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 engine, 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Adding to his prior clarification on the problem made to the OnePlus Community site earlier this week, OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu indicated on Friday that consumers who purchased the OnePlus 12R with 256GB storage could receive a refund until 16 March. Liu also stated that the company's customer care representatives had been "fully briefed" on the matter.

According to Liu's post, buyers must contact OnePlus customer support to clarify the file system issue and request a refund. This implies that buyers of the OnePlus 12R can return their handset within the one-month refund period, which ends on 16 March.

OnePlus 12R: Specifications

The OnePlus 12R, which was released in India and global markets last month, comes pre-installed with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. This OnePlus 12R device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photographs and videos, the OnePlus 12R has a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. OnePlus 12R also has a front-facing 16-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus 12R phone has a 5,000mAh battery and 100W SuperVOOC charging capabilities.

● Reason: OnePlus mistakenly advertised the 256GB variant of the OnePlus 12R with UFS 4.0 storage, but it uses UFS 3.1.

● Offer: OnePlus COO Kinder Liu, announced that any unhappy buyers of the 256GB OnePlus 12R can seek a full refund.

● Deadline: The offer is valid until 16 March 2024.

● Contact: Dissatisfied buyers should contact OnePlus customer service.

The UFS standard refers to the type of flash storage used in the phone, with UFS 4.0 being faster than UFS 3.1. While the difference in performance might be minimal for daily tasks, some users might be happier with the discrepancy between advertised and actual specifications. This offer applies only to the 256GB variant, not other storage options of the OnePlus 12R.