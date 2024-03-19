OnePlus Shakes Up India Market: Know Why TV & Monitor Categories Mysteriously Disappear

OnePlus removed the TV and Monitor categories from their official Indian website. The last time there were any new TV launches from OnePlus in India was last year. No official statement has been released by OnePlus regarding their potential TV and Monitor market exit in India. OnePlus may have chosen to end production and sales of televisions and monitors in India. The BBK Electronics-owned Chinese brand has eliminated the TV and Displays categories from its India website, implying a probable shift in business strategy. OnePlus entered the television market in 2019 with the debut of the OnePlus TV Q1 series. Throughout the years, it has released numerous low and mid-range smart TV models nationwide. OnePlus has yet to make an official statement about its exit from India's TV and Display market.

OnePlus has secretly removed the TV and Displays sections from its official Indian website, signalling that the company may be exiting the Indian TV market. The microsite for TVs and Display currently displays a 404 error page.

What are the reasons OnePlus should remove the TV and Monitor categories?

The Indian TV and monitor market is highly competitive, with established brands offering aggressive prices. Samsung, LG, Sony, and Micromax have dominated the Indian TV market for years, building brand trust and recognition. Established brands often have loyalty programs that incentivize repeat purchases, making it harder for new entrants like OnePlus to attract customers. OnePlus may have yet to gain considerable market share. OnePlus might be refocusing its resources on its core smartphone business, which has a strong presence. It may be changing its product strategy in India, potentially exploring new product lines.

Indian consumers are highly price-sensitive. Local brands like Micromax and Vu offer feature-packed TVs at competitive prices, making it difficult for OnePlus to compete solely on specs. OnePlus might not have provided features or designs unique enough to justify a premium price tag compared to established brands. Established brands have extensive marketing budgets and strong relationships with retailers, giving them more comprehensive product visibility. OnePlus might have had a different reach, especially in its initial years. While online sales are growing, many Indian TV sales still happen offline. OnePlus may have needed a more robust network of physical stores to compete with established brands. Unlike established brands offering a wide range of TVs at various price points, OnePlus might have had a limited selection, further restricting its market reach. The Indian TV and monitor market is highly competitive, with established brands offering aggressive prices. OnePlus may have yet to gain considerable market share.

Conclusion

To summarise, OnePlus is at a critical point in the TV industry, and strategic decisions will significantly impact its performance. By emphasising difference through unique features, design aesthetics, and an outstanding user experience, OnePlus can justify its high price and attract discerning users seeking innovation and quality. Targeting specialised sectors, such as the luxury TV market or specialty areas like gaming TVs, allows you to capitalise on changing customer tastes. Prioritising offline and online presence will increase accessibility and brand engagement, whereas having various TVs at different price points will assure market competitiveness. Leveraging OnePlus' established brand image for quality and performance can inspire trust and loyalty in consumers entering the TV market. By combining these criteria into its strategic roadmap, OnePlus will be able to establish a distinct identity and flourish in the rapidly evolving TV sector.