OnePlus Watch 2 Launch Set for 26 February

The OnePlus Watch 2 is set to launch soon. Details concerning the smartwatch have been circulating the gossip mill for several weeks. It will likely supersede the OnePlus Watch, which debuted in India in April 2021. The OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to include advancements over its predecessor. Previous leaks have highlighted major features of the smart wearable, design renderings, and debut date. Now, the firm has formally teased the watch.

OnePlus Watch 2: Design

In a post on X, OnePlus released an image with the outline of a watch dial and the comment, "It's about time," implying the release of a new smartwatch, potentially the OnePlus Watch 2. The circular body has two buttons on the right side, one of which is most likely the home button, and the other appears to be a spinning crown, which could also be functional.

OnePlus Watch 2: Win A prize

The business also posted the teaser in a OnePlus Community post, where they urged fans to guess what the device is and underlined that only "wrong answers" are accepted, and the "best wrong answer wins the right prize." This contest is open to all customers from India, North America, and Europe and will end on 26 February at 5pm IST, which might be the date when OnePlus debuts the product.

OnePlus Watch 2: Release

Backing up this notion is a claim by tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) that the OnePlus Watch 2 will be released on 26 February. This also corresponds with the tipster's prior assertion that the wristwatch will be released during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, hosted in Barcelona, from 26 February to 29 February.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to include a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 CPU, and WearOS 3 or 4. It has also been discovered on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website, indicating an upcoming India rollout.