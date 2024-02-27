OnePlus Watch 2 MWC 2024 Debut

The OnePlus Watch 2 has made its official debut at MWC 2024 and is now available in the Indian market. It's OnePlus's high-end, second-generation smartwatch with the most recent WearOS firmware in it. It also features more sports modes, a larger display, and a longer battery life. We kindly ask prospective Indian customers to review the features and pricing of the freshly released product.

Advertisment

OnePlus Watch 2: Specifications & Design

The most recent OnePlus Watch 2, which was designed in part by the company, sports a 2.5D sapphire crystal cover and a stainless steel chassis that meets US military specifications (MIL-STD-810H).

The newest smartwatch weighs around 49g without a band and about 80g with one, and it also has IP68 water and dust protection.

Advertisment

The OnePlus Watch 2 has a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 600 nits. The latest smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 SoC and the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset.

According to OnePlus, the Snapdragon chipset is used for powerful tasks like managing Google apps, while the efficient chipset is used for background functions and simple operations.

As mentioned above, the OnePlus Watch 2 runs on Google's Wear OS 4 and is paired with a single 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Advertisment

The 500mAh battery that powers the OnePlus Watch 2 is claimed to have a 100-hour battery life 48 hours of battery life in "heavy use" and up to 48 hours in "smart mode" OnePlus states that a 7.5W VOOC fast charger can completely charge the Watch 2 in 60 minutes.

OnePlus Watch 2: Price in India and Deals

The OnePlus Watch 2 can be purchased for less than Rs 24,999 and is offered across many marketplaces in India. The brand-new gadget was unveiled to the world during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in 2024. Additionally, potential Indian purchasers have been introduced to it.

OnePlus is also offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the 2 watches by paying with ICICI Bank OneCard. The company is also giving an additional discount of Rs 1,000 to customers who connect their devices to Red Cable Club between February 26 and March 31.