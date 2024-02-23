OnePlus will Launch 12R Genshin Impact Edition in India on February 28

Highlights

It is well known that OnePlus releases limited edition mobile devices. The OnePlus 12R, which is based on the action role-playing game Genshin Impact's Keqing character, is the newcomer to this category. The launch date of the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition in India has been disclosed by the business. Together with investigating that, let's see what this 12R special edition has to offer.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition India Release Details

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will launch in the country on February 28. The global release is on the same day. The phone is already available in China as OnePlus Ace 3 Genshin Impact Edition.

This OnePlus 12R x Genshin Impact Keqing Special Edition features a microsite maintained by OnePlus India. You can visit the page, tap the "Notify me" button, and enter the lucky draw. One winner will be drawn to win a free Genshi OnePlus 12R. Of the remaining participants, 40 will win 1,000 Primogem, the in-game currency. And everyone else will get a Rs 1000 discount voucher to use towards the purchase of the phone.

OnePlus 12R Specifications (Expected)

Design: The OnePlus 12R Keqing Edition is "Electric Purple.". This includes a unique animation engraved on the back of the phone. It also comes with purple wallpaper and custom packaging for the goods.

Processor: It may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Cameras: The rear camera setup may consist of a 50MP+8MP+2MP triple. The front camera may have a 16 MP sensor.

Battery: The 12R (review) may have a 5500mAh battery inside with 100W SUPERVOOC cable charging.

Software: We expect OxygenOS 14 to be based on Android 14.

Display: First, it may have a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2780 x 1264 pixels resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR50+, HDR+ brightness 50k, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.